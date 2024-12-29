PKL 2024 Finals LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates title clash underway

It’s time for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 final, featuring an exhilarating matchup. The ultimate showdown will see table-toppers Haryana Steelers take on three-time champions Patna Pirates at 8 PM IST on Sunday, December 29. Both teams have fought hard to reach this stage, and the winner will be crowned PKL 2024 champion.

Haryana Steelers, who finished at the top of the table and played consistently throughout the season, are eyeing their maiden PKL trophy. On the other hand, Patna Pirates, known for their prowess in knockout games, will look to add a fourth title to their cabinet. The two league games between the two sides were very intense, which guarantees a close final for the fans. Notably, Patna Pirates who made their way to the finals from eliminators are the only team to date in PKL history who lifted the trophy after playing eliminator, when the dis so in season 5. So will the history repeat itself or Haryana will write a history of their own.

PKL 2024 final: Probable lineup

Haryana Steelers (probable): Naveen, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Sanjay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui

Patna Pirates (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit

PKL 2024 Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates final: Head-to-head record

In the head-to-head records, Haryana Steelers lead Patna Pirates by seven wins to five.

Total matches: 13

Haryana Steelers won: 7

Patna Pirates won: 5

Ties: 1

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) final live telecast details

The PKL 2024 final match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD channels in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) final live-streaming details

The PKL 2024 final match will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.