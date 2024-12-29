Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

New Update

PKL 2024 Finals LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates title clash underway

Patna Pirates will look to secure their fourth PKL title on Sunday, while Haryana Steelers aim for their maiden championship victory

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2024 Final live updates
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
It’s time for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 final, featuring an exhilarating matchup. The ultimate showdown will see table-toppers Haryana Steelers take on three-time champions Patna Pirates at 8 PM IST on Sunday, December 29. Both teams have fought hard to reach this stage, and the winner will be crowned PKL 2024 champion.
 
Haryana Steelers, who finished at the top of the table and played consistently throughout the season, are eyeing their maiden PKL trophy. On the other hand, Patna Pirates, known for their prowess in knockout games, will look to add a fourth title to their cabinet. The two league games between the two sides were very intense, which guarantees a close final for the fans.  Notably, Patna Pirates who made their way to the finals from eliminators are the only team to date in PKL history who lifted the trophy after playing eliminator, when the dis so in season 5. So will the history repeat itself or Haryana will write a history of their own.
 
PKL 2024 final: Probable lineup
 
Haryana Steelers (probable): Naveen, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Sanjay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui
 
Patna Pirates (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit
 
PKL 2024 Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates final: Head-to-head record
 
In the head-to-head records, Haryana Steelers lead Patna Pirates by seven wins to five.
  • Total matches: 13
  • Haryana Steelers won: 7
  • Patna Pirates won: 5
  • Ties: 1
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) final live telecast details
 
The PKL 2024 final match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD channels in India.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) final live-streaming details
 
The PKL 2024 final match will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

8:19 PM

PKL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES; HS vs PAT: Patna fighting back

15": Patna Pirates is fighting back to stay alive in the final.

Score: HS 12-9 PAT (1st half)

8:11 PM

PKL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES; HS vs PAT: Haryana in lead

10": Haryana is keeping thier early lead intact in the final

Score: HS 7-5 PAT (1st half)

8:05 PM

PKL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES; HS vs PAT: Thrilling start

5": The final match has started on high note as both teams are looking for quick points. Haryana took the early lead.

Score: HS 4-3 PAT (1st half)

7:56 PM

PKL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES; HS vs PAT: Final match underway

The final of PKL 2024 between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers is now underway.

7:45 PM

PKL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES; HS vs PAT: Probable playing 7

7:30 PM

PKL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES; HS vs PAT: Haryana Steelers road to finals

Haryana Steelers road to finals
Date Match Opponent Score (Haryana Steelers - Opponent) Result Venue
December 17, 2024 Match 117 UP Yoddhas 24 - 31 Loss Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 14, 2024 Match 112 Dabang Delhi K.C. 37 - 44 Loss Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 11, 2024 Match 105 Bengaluru Bulls 37 - 26 Win Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 09, 2024 Match 101 Telugu Titans 46 - 25 Win Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 06, 2024 Match 96 Patna Pirates 42 - 36 Win Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 04, 2024 Match 92 Bengal Warriorz 32 - 39 Loss Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
November 29, 2024 Match 83 Tamil Thalaivas 42 - 30 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 27, 2024 Match 79 Puneri Paltan 38 - 28 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 23, 2024 Match 72 Jaipur Pink Panthers 43 - 30 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 21, 2024 Match 68 Bengaluru Bulls 32 - 26 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 18, 2024 Match 61 Telugu Titans 27 - 49 Loss Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 17, 2024 Match 59 Tamil Thalaivas 36 - 29 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 13, 2024 Match 52 Patna Pirates 37 - 32 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 11, 2024 Match 48 U Mumba 48 - 39 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 10, 2024 Match 46 Gujarat Giants 39 - 23 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 07, 2024 Match 40 Gujarat Giants 35 - 22 Win GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
November 03, 2024 Match 31 Bengal Warriorz 38 - 40 Loss GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
October 30, 2024 Match 26 UP Yoddhas 30 - 28 Win GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
October 28, 2024 Match 21 Dabang Delhi K.C. 41 - 34 Win GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
October 24, 2024 Match 14 Jaipur Pink Panthers 37 - 25 Win GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
October 19, 2024 Match 4 Puneri Paltan 25 - 35 Loss GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

7:15 PM

PKL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES; HS vs PAT: Patna Pirates road to finals

Patna Pirates road to final
Date Match Opponent Score (Patna Pirates - Opponent) Result Venue
December 27, 2024 Semi-Final 2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 28 - 32 Win Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 26, 2024 Eliminator 2 U Mumba 31 - 23 Win Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 21, 2024 Match 125 Gujarat Giants 40 - 40 Draw Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 19, 2024 Match 122 U Mumba 37 - 43 Loss Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 18, 2024 Match 120 Telugu Titans 41 - 37 Win Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 16, 2024 Match 116 Puneri Paltan 37 - 32 Win Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 13, 2024 Match 109 Tamil Thalaivas 42 - 38 Win Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 08, 2024 Match 99 Jaipur Pink Panthers 38 - 28 Win Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 06, 2024 Match 96 Haryana Steelers 36 - 42 Loss Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
December 01, 2024 Match 88 Bengal Warriorz 38 - 35 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 30, 2024 Match 85 Bengaluru Bulls 54 - 29 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 26, 2024 Match 78 Dabang Delhi K.C. 39 - 39 Draw Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 24, 2024 Match 74 UP Yoddhas 42 - 44 Loss Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 19, 2024 Match 64 Bengaluru Bulls 54 - 31 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 15, 2024 Match 55 Bengal Warriorz 52 - 31 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 13, 2024 Match 52 Haryana Steelers 32 - 37 Loss Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 11, 2024 Match 47 Gujarat Giants 40 - 27 Win Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
November 08, 2024 Match 41 Jaipur Pink Panthers 43 - 41 Win GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
November 06, 2024 Match 37 U Mumba 40 - 42 Loss GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
November 02, 2024 Match 29 UP Yoddhas 42 - 37 Win GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
October 31, 2024 Match 27 Dabang Delhi K.C. 44 - 30 Win GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
October 28, 2024 Match 22 Telugu Titans 26 - 28 Loss GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
October 25, 2024 Match 15 Tamil Thalaivas 42 - 40 Win GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
October 21, 2024 Match 8 Puneri Paltan 25 - 40 Loss GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

7:00 PM

PKL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES; HS vs PAT: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the PKL 2024 final from Pune. Two of the most aggressive teams this season, Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers, will take each other on for the ultimate glory. Now, will Patna win their record fourth title, or will Haryana pave their way to their maiden PKL title? Stay tuned to find out. 
Topics :Patna PiratesHaryana SteelersPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

