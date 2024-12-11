PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru underway; U Mumba vs Thalaivas up next

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues as league leaders Haryana Steelers take on the Bengaluru Bulls in the first tie of the day at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune at 8 PM IST. The second encounter of the matchday will feature defending U Mumba locking horns with Tamil Thalaivas. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to try and move into the top 6 of the table.

PKL 2024 first match on December 11: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

The two teams have had very different experiences this season, with contrasting positions on the table. The Steelers are full of confidence, sitting comfortably at the top of the standings with 14 wins from 18 matches in PKL 11.

In contrast, the Bulls have had a disappointing season, with almost everything going wrong for them. They’ve struggled across all aspects of the game and find themselves at the bottom of the table, earning just 19 points. The Bulls head into this match following a draw against the Gujarat Giants.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls playing 7:

Haryana Steelers playing 7: Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Patare, Naveen, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui.

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit, Nitin Rawal, Pankaj, Arulnanthbabu, Parteek.

PKL 2024 second match on December 11: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

Mumba has struggled to maintain their strong form, facing difficulties in recent matches. Their inconsistency has cost them, as they’ve been unable to turn draws into wins, leading to dropped points.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas have been highly disappointing this season. They haven’t lived up to expectations following their auction decisions and have struggled to match the pace of other teams. With their playoff hopes virtually extinguished, the remainder of their season is about putting up a strong fight for pride.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7:

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir.

Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Moein Shafaghi, Nitesh Kumar, Aasish, Ronak, Sahil Gulia, Amir Hossein, Himanshu.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 11 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details

PKL 2024 December 11 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India