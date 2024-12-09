PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs Telugu Titans underway; Puneri Paltan vs Delhi up next

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues as the tournament's 101st match will feature the league leaders Haryana Steelers take on the Telugu Titans in the first tie of the day at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune at 8 PM IST. The second encounter of the matchday will feature defending champions Puneri Paltan locking horns with Dabang Delhi. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to try and move into the top 6 of the table.

PKL 2024 first match on December 9: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

The Haryana Steelers have been in excellent form in PKL 11, securing 13 victories from 17 matches and earning 67 points. They are currently at the top of the standings. Their most recent result was a thrilling 42-36 win against the Patna Pirates, who are three-time champions. The Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans have faced challenges due to the absence of their captain and star raider. However, stand-in captain Vijay Malik has kept the team in the playoff hunt. With 10 wins from 17 matches, they are currently fourth in the PKL 11 standings, and their most recent victory was a 34-32 win over Bengal Warriorz.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans playing 7:

Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Patare, Naveen, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui.

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Ankit, Ashish Narwal, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik, Shankar Gadai, Chetan Sahu.

PKL 2024 second match on December 9: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

Puneri Paltan’s PKL 11 season has taken a difficult turn following the injury to their captain and star all-rounder, Aslam Inamdar. Their performance has declined, and they are now in eighth place, battling to secure a spot in the playoffs. In contrast, Dabang Delhi has been a dominant team, driven by outstanding performances from Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik. They currently sit in sixth place with seven wins, five losses, and four draws from 17 matches.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi playing 7:

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, A Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Aman.

Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Yogesh, Sandeep, Ashish, Gaurav Chillar, Ashish Malik.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 9 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details

PKL 2024 December 9 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India