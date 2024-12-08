Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024 live score updates: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur underway; U Mumba to take on Gujarat up next
PKL 2024 live score updates: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur underway; U Mumba to take on Gujarat up next

In their previous encounter during PKL 11, Patna Pirates emerged victorious in a closely contested match against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 8:22 PM IST
The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues as the tournament's 99th match will feature the Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first tie of the day at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune at 8 PM IST. The second encounter of the matchday will feature the U Mumba locking horns with Gujarat Giants. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to try and move into the top 6 of the table.
 
PKL 2024 first match on December 8: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
 
Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7:
 
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Devank, Sandeep, Ayan, Ankit Jaglan, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam.
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Ronak, Surjeet, Neeraj Narwal, Reza Mirbagheri.
 
PKL 2024 second match on December 8: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants
 
U Mumba currently hold the second spot on the points table, but with all teams eager to exploit any mistakes, they cannot afford to slip up at this stage. They come into this match after playing a 22-22 draw with Jaipur Pink Panthers.
 
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have had a disappointing season. They have struggled to find form and have been unable to secure positive results. Despite this, they will be determined to avenge their earlier defeat to U Mumba and will look to put up a strong performance for pride. With 29 points, they are in 11th place in the standings.
 
U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants playing 7:
 
U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Manjeet Dahiya, Sombir, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Raghav.
 
Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jitender Yadav, Sombir, Rakesh, Mohit, Neeraj Kumar.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 8 matches in India.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details
 
PKL 2024 December 8 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

8:22 PM

8:22 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Arjun takes 2 points!

Arjun Deshwal takes 2 raid points as Jaipur lead 18-15 at half-time

8:20 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Devank takes a point!

Devank takes a point as Patna Pirates 9-12 in the 1st half

8:15 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna trail 7-8

Arjun is tackled as Patna Pirates keep it close on the night.

8:10 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur lead 7-6!

Jaipur Pink panthers are leading 7-6 at the 1st time-out

8:05 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Arjun tackled!

Arjun Deshwal loses a point as Patna close the gap to 5-3 now

8:03 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna take a point!

Patna take a point as Neeraj fails to take a point in the do-or-die raid for Jaipur

8:01 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur lead 4-1!

Jaipur have taken a 4-1 lead courtesy of Arjun Deshwal and the Jaipur defense

7:57 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba eyeing top 2 spot!

U Mumba will find themselves among the top 2 spots if they manage to beat Gujarat Giants tonight.

7:32 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides

Patna Pirates Playing 7: Ankit (C), Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Navdeep, Arkam Shaikh, Shubham Shinde
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7: Reza Mirbagheri, Arjun Deshwal (C), Ankush Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Lucky Sharma, Vikash Kandola,  

7:22 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba to take on Gujarat up next!

The second match will see U Mumba take on Gujarat Titans in what could be an easy win for Mumba on the night considering Gujarat's form at the moment.

7:16 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna vs Jaipur to start the day!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. Patna Pirates will be taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of the day as the race for the top spots intensify.
Topics :U MumbaGujarat FortunegiantsPatna PiratesJaipur Pink PanthersPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

