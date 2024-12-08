PKL 2024 live score updates: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur underway; U Mumba to take on Gujarat up next

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 continues as the tournament's 99th match will feature the Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first tie of the day at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune at 8 PM IST. The second encounter of the matchday will feature the U Mumba locking horns with Gujarat Giants. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to try and move into the top 6 of the table.

PKL 2024 first match on December 8: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

In their previous encounter during PKL 11, Patna emerged victorious in a closely contested match against Jaipur. As three-time champions, Patna will aim to replicate that performance in this match and secure a crucial win as they continue their push for the playoffs.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7:

Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Devank, Sandeep, Ayan, Ankit Jaglan, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam.

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Ronak, Surjeet, Neeraj Narwal, Reza Mirbagheri.

PKL 2024 second match on December 8: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants

U Mumba currently hold the second spot on the points table, but with all teams eager to exploit any mistakes, they cannot afford to slip up at this stage. They come into this match after playing a 22-22 draw with Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have had a disappointing season. They have struggled to find form and have been unable to secure positive results. Despite this, they will be determined to avenge their earlier defeat to U Mumba and will look to put up a strong performance for pride. With 29 points, they are in 11th place in the standings.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants playing 7:

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Manjeet Dahiya, Sombir, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Raghav.

Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jitender Yadav, Sombir, Rakesh, Mohit, Neeraj Kumar.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 8 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details

PKL 2024 December 8 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.