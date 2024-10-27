PKL 2024 matchday 10 LIVE UPDATES: Panthers vs Thalaivas underway, Yoddhas vs Giants at 9 pm

PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT: Jaipur consolidating the lead
Jaipur tackles Narender to extend thier lead even further.
Score: JPP 15-8 TT (1st half)
8:10 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT: Jaipur in lead after first quarter
After the end of 10 minutes Jaipur leads Thalaivas by six points.
Score: JPP 14-8 TT (1st half)
8:09 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT: Thalaivas all-out
Jaipur enforces all-out in first 10 minutes to extend their lead to four points.
Score: JPP 12-8 TT (1st half)
8:08 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT: Do-or-die for Thalaivas
DOD specialists Sachin gets a bonus point but Ankush tackles him to keep Jaipur in lead.
Score: JPP 8-7 TT (1st half)
8:06 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT:
Vikash gets point from running toe touch. Jaipur back in lead.
Score: JPP 7-6 TT (1st half)
8:05 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT: Super tackle from Sachin
Sachin gets a super tackle to level the scores.
Score: JPP 6-6 TT (1st half)
8:03 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT: Raiders turn now
Vikash kandola opens his account and secures a touch point.
Score: JPP 5-3 TT (1st half)
8:02 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT: Raiders turn now
Arjun gets two points for Panthers, while Sachin gets one for Tamil Thalaivas, Raiders taking stage now.
Score: JPP 4-3 TT (1st half)
8:01 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT: Defenders in action
Thalaivas tackle Arjun and Panthers tackle Narender to keep things at level.
Score: JPP 2-2 TT (1st half)
8:00 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT: Sachin with the reply
Sachin secures a bonus to open Thalivas account.
Score: JPP 1-1 TT (1st half)
7:59 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT: Jaipur with the first raid of the match
Arjun Deshwal starts the match for Panthers. He starts with a bonus.
Score: JPP 1-0 TT (1st half)
7:54 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES; JPP vs TT: First match of the night underway
The first match of the night between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas is now underway.
7:45 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES: UPY vs GG head-to-head
In the head to head competiton between Yoddhas and Giants, the Gujarat based franchise lead by 7 to 2.
Matches: 11
UP Yoddhas: 2
Gujarat Giants: 7
Tie: 2
7:30 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES: JPP vs TT head-to-head
In the head-to-head competition Jaipur Pink Panthers enjoys a huge lead over Tamil Thalaivas.
Total Matches Played – 10
Jaipur Pink Panthers wins – 6
Tamil Thalaivas wins – 2
Draw – 2
7:15 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES: Captains for today
In today's first match Arjun Deshwal will lead Jaipur Pink Panthers against Sachin Tanwar's Tamil Thalaivas. In the second match Surender Gill will lead UP Yoddhas against Neeraj Kumar's Gujarat Giants.
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 will continue its journey with matchday ten action at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday, October 27. Two matches are scheduled today, with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game, while in the second game, hosts UP Yoddhas will go up against Gujarat Giants.
In the first match of the night, Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers and Sachin Tanwar’s Tamil Thalaivas will try to get back to winning ways, as both teams, after winning their first games, lost their last one, ending their winning streak. Both teams have a strong and balanced side with raiders and defenders working in sync and are guaranteed to have a nail-biter on Saturday.
Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia
PKL 2024 second match on October 27: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants
Similar to the first match, teams in the second match—Surender Gill’s UP Yoddhas and Neeraj Kumar’s Gujarat Giants—both started their campaign with wins but suffered defeats in their last league games. In terms of team composition, Yoddhas rely more on their raiders, while Giants are cruising on the strength of their defenders. This match will be crucial for both teams, as a win on Saturday will take Yoddhas to the top of the table, while a win for Gujarat will help them break into the top six in the points table.
UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7
UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat, Sahul Kumar, Sumit