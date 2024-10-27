PKL 2024 matchday 10 LIVE UPDATES: Panthers vs Thalaivas underway, Yoddhas vs Giants at 9 pm

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7 UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here PKL 2024 matches on October 27 will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India. Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 matches live in India on October 27. Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat, Sahul Kumar, Sumit

Similar to the first match, teams in the second match—Surender Gill’s UP Yoddhas and Neeraj Kumar’s Gujarat Giants—both started their campaign with wins but suffered defeats in their last league games. In terms of team composition, Yoddhas rely more on their raiders, while Giants are cruising on the strength of their defenders. This match will be crucial for both teams, as a win on Saturday will take Yoddhas to the top of the table, while a win for Gujarat will help them break into the top six in the points table.