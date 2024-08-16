PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Patna Pirates will have the biggest purse for day 2, while Tamil Thalivas will have the smallest purse. Check live updates here
|Teams
|Remaining Purse Amount
|Bengal Warriors
|1.97 crore
|Bengaluru Bulls
|1.21 crore
|Dabang Delhi
|2.16 crore
|Gujarat Giants
|1.91 crore
|Haryana Steelers
|0.49 crore
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|1.69 crore
|Patna Pirates
|2.85 crore
|Puneri Paltan
|1.85 crore
|Tamil Thalaivas
|0.41 crore
|Telugu Titans
|1.19 crore
|U Mumba
|1.05 crore
|UP Yoddhas
|1.44 crore
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 8:46 AM IST