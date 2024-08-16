Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2
PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Patna Pirates will have the biggest purse for day 2, while Tamil Thalivas will have the smallest purse. Check live updates here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:18 AM IST
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction is set to continue at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on August 16. Day 2 of the auction will feature players from Category C and Category D going under the hammer.
Day 2 of the auction will also include 500 university players from the Khelo India Youth Games, classified under Category D, along with other players like Sajjin Chandrasekhar, Md Nabibakhsh, Neeraj Kumar, among others.
The three-time champions, Patna Pirates, will have the largest remaining purse on Friday, with a total of Rs 2.85 crore, followed by Dabang Delhi with a remaining purse of Rs 2.16 crore. Tamil Thalaivas will have the smallest purse on Day 2, with just Rs 41.94 lakh left in their account.
Remaining purse amount of all the 12 teams
Teams Remaining Purse Amount
Bengal Warriors 1.97 crore
Bengaluru Bulls 1.21 crore
Dabang Delhi 2.16 crore
Gujarat Giants 1.91 crore
Haryana Steelers 0.49 crore
Jaipur Pink Panthers 1.69 crore
Patna Pirates 2.85 crore
Puneri Paltan 1.85 crore
Tamil Thalaivas 0.41 crore
Telugu Titans 1.19 crore
U Mumba 1.05 crore
UP Yoddhas 1.44 crore
What time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction begin on August 16?
The auction of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 will begin at 10 AM IST on August 16.
What is the venue of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction?
The PKL 2024 auction will take place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.
Which TV channels will live telecast the PKL 2024 auction in India on August 16?
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction on August 16 will not be televised.
How to watch the live streaming of the PKL 2024 auction on August 16?
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction on August 16 will not be live-streamed.

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Gujarat retains Nabibakhsh

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Puneri Paltan gets the first signing of Day 2

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: The auction will start soon

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: All eyes on young talents

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: No broadcast for day 2 auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Pardeep Narwal's homecoming

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Work cut-out for Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: How many players teams can buy?

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Top 3 buys of day 1

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Welcome to the second day of PKL 2024 auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Gujarat retains Nabibakhsh

Gujarat Giants have retained Md. Nabibakhsh using FBM for 13.60 Lakh

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Puneri Paltan gets the first signing of Day 2

Puneri Paltan signs Amir Hassan Noroozi for 13 Lakh.

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: The auction will start soon

The PKL 2024 auction on August 16 will begin shortly with all 12 teams looking to create thier ideal squad.

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: All eyes on young talents

On day 2 of the auction, all eyes will be on the young talents including the players selected from Khelo India Youth Games.

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: No broadcast for day 2 auction

The PKL 2024 auction of August 16 will not broacast on TV. Fear not we will still give you all the updates from the auction hall. Stay tuned.

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Pardeep Narwal's homecoming

Most successfull raider of PKL, Pardeep Narwal will play for his first PKL team Bengaluru Bulls in season 11.

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Work cut-out for Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers will have to buy a minimum of 12 players on day 2 to meet the minimum eligibilty criteria for a squad. They currentnly have only 6 players after retention and day 1 of the auction.

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: How many players teams can buy?

All the 12 teams can have a squad of 18 players minimum and 25 players maximum for a season. Teams can buy players based on number of spots left after thier retention.

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Top 3 buys of day 1

On day 1 of the auction, Sachin Tanwar became the most expensive player of season with Tamil Thalivas signing him for 2.15 crore. Season 10 MVP, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was bought by Haryana Steelers for 2.07 crore, while Guman Singh became the third most expensive player of the night with Gujarat Giants signing him for 1.97 crore.

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Welcome to the second day of PKL 2024 auction

Welcome to the second day of PKL 2024 auction from Jio Convention Center of Mumbai. Players from Category C and Category D will go under hammer on August 16 along with the unsold players from day 1. Stay tuned with us to catch all the live action here.
Topics :Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

