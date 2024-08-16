PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

The three-time champions, Patna Pirates, will have the largest remaining purse on Friday, with a total of Rs 2.85 crore, followed by Dabang Delhi with a remaining purse of Rs 2.16 crore. Tamil Thalaivas will have the smallest purse on Day 2, with just Rs 41.94 lakh left in their account.

Day 2 of the auction will also include 500 university players from the Khelo India Youth Games, classified under Category D, along with other players like Sajjin Chandrasekhar, Md Nabibakhsh, Neeraj Kumar, among others.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction is set to continue at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on August 16. Day 2 of the auction will feature players from Category C and Category D going under the hammer.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction begin on August 16?

The auction of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 will begin at 10 AM IST on August 16.

What is the venue of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction?

The PKL 2024 auction will take place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will live telecast the PKL 2024 auction in India on August 16?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction on August 16 will not be televised.

How to watch the live streaming of the PKL 2024 auction on August 16?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction on August 16 will not be live-streamed.