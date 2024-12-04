PKL 2024 live score updates: Telugu Titans vs UP underway; Haryana Steelers vs Bengal up next

Matchday 91 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see the Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddhas in the first match of the day at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune at 8 PM IST. The second encounter of the matchday will feature the Haryana Steelers locking horns with Bengal Warriorz. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to try and move into the top 6 of the table.

PKL 2024 first match on December 4: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas

The Titans enter this match following a loss to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pawan Sehrawat's team is currently in fifth place in the standings. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas secured a win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game and are in eighth place in the PKL 11 points table.

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas playing 7:

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shankar Gadai, Sagar Sethpal, Ajit Pawar, Ankit, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Vijay Malik.

UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Gagan Gowda, Bharat Hooda, Bhavani Rajput, Sumit Sangwan, Hitesh, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh.

PKL 2024 second match on December 4: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz

Haryana Steelers have been in strong form, currently sitting in fourth place with three wins out of four matches. The Bengal Warriorz, ranked eighth, are striving to regain their rhythm and climb up the league table.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz playing 7:

Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vinay, Shivam Patare, Naveen, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui.

Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Arjun Rathi, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Siddhesh Tatkare, Fazel Atrachali.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 4 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details

PKL 2024 December 4 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.