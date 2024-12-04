Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024 live score updates: Telugu Titans vs UP underway; Haryana Steelers vs Bengal up next
PKL 2024 live score updates: Telugu Titans vs UP underway; Haryana Steelers vs Bengal up next

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE UPDATES: The Titans enter this match following a loss to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pawan Sehrawat's team is currently in fifth place in the standings.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
Matchday 91 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see the Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddhas in the first match of the day at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune at 8 PM IST. The second encounter of the matchday will feature the Haryana Steelers locking horns with Bengal Warriorz. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to try and move into the top 6 of the table.
 
PKL 2024 first match on December 4: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas
 
The Titans enter this match following a loss to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pawan Sehrawat's team is currently in fifth place in the standings. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas secured a win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game and are in eighth place in the PKL 11 points table.
 
Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas playing 7:
 
Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shankar Gadai, Sagar Sethpal, Ajit Pawar, Ankit, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Vijay Malik.
 
UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Gagan Gowda, Bharat Hooda, Bhavani Rajput, Sumit Sangwan, Hitesh, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh.
 
PKL 2024 second match on December 4: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz
 
Haryana Steelers have been in strong form, currently sitting in fourth place with three wins out of four matches. The Bengal Warriorz, ranked eighth, are striving to regain their rhythm and climb up the league table.
 
Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriorz playing 7:
 
Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vinay, Shivam Patare, Naveen, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui.
 
Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Arjun Rathi, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Siddhesh Tatkare, Fazel Atrachali.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 4 matches in India.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details
 
PKL 2024 December 4 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 

8:15 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP trail by 5 pts!

UP Yoddhas collect vital points as they close in to the Titans. 13-8 now.

8:07 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Titans extend lead to 6 points!

Telugu Titans extend their lead to 10-4 as they inflict an all-out on UP.

8:04 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Titans leading 4-1!

telugu Titans have taken an early lead in the tie as they lead by 3 points

7:53 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the action to start as the Titans and Yoddhas begin with their warm-ups  

7:41 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana looking to solidify top spot!

Table toppers Haryana will be looking to further solidify their position at the top of the standings with a win against Bengal tonight.

7:24 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs Bengal later in the night!

High flying Haryana Steelers will take on Bengal Warriorz in the secondmatch of the night as the table toppers look to further extend their lead at the top. Bengal would be hoping for an upset on the day as well.

7:12 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides

Telugu Titans playing 7: Vijay Malik (C), Ankit, Sagar, Manjeet, Ajit Pawar, Shankar, Ashish Narwal
 
UP Yoddhas Playing 7: Bharat, Mahendar Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sumit, Surender Gill (C), Hitesh, Ashu Singh

7:02 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Titans take on Yoddhas!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024. The first match of the day will feature Telugu Titans taking on UP Yoddhas in Pune. The action will begin at 8 PM IST
Telugu TitansUP YoddhaHaryana SteelersBengal WarriorsPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

