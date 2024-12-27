PKL 2024 Semifinal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs UP at 8 pm; Delhi to take on Patna at 9 pm

It’s time for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 semifinals, featuring two exciting matchups. The first semifinal will see table-toppers Haryana Steelers face the winners of eliminator 1, UP Yoddhas, at 8 pm IST. The second semifinal will see Dabang Delhi take on three-time champions Patna Pirates at 9 pm IST. The winners of these two matches will move on to face each other in the final on Sunday, December 29.

PKL 2024 semifinal 1: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

In the first semifinal, Haryana Steelers will square off against UP Yoddhas. Haryana Steelers, who finished in the top spot, will be the favourites in this matchup. However, UP Yoddhas, despite being ranked third, have been in excellent form with a 10-match undefeated run and will be looking to secure a place in the final for the first time. While Haryana have featured in the final last season, both teams are yet to lift a PKL trophy.

PKL 2024 semifinal 1: Probable lineup

Haryana Steelers (probable): Naveen, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Sanjay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui

UP Yoddhas (probable): Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh

PKL 2024 semifinal 2: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates

In the second semifinal, Dabang Delhi will take on three-time champions Patna Pirates. The two teams have an interesting rivalry. Patna Pirates eliminated Dabang Delhi in PKL season 10 eliminators, while Dabang Delhi beat Patna in the final of season 8 to lift the trophy. Both teams are former champions and will look to add one more trophy to their cabinet, but for that, they first need to book their place in the final on Sunday by winning on Friday.

PKL 2024 semifinal 2: Probable playing 7

Dabang Delhi (probable): Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Yogesh, Gaurav Chhillar, Sandeep, Ashish Malik

Patna Pirates (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

The PKL 2024 semifinal matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD channels in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details

PKL 2024 semifinal matches will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.