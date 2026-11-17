Former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner's AI-focused hedge fund, Situational Awareness, has rebuilt its public-market portfolio with fresh investments in artificial intelligence (AI)-linked companies after coming close to collapse in July. The fund's latest regulatory filing shows equity positions in Australian neocloud company SharonAI, CleanSpark, IREN, Bitdeer Technologies and Fermi, along with call options linked to several technology companies.

The investments were disclosed in a Form 13F filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 16. The filing covers the fund's holdings as of September 30, 2026.

Situational Awareness' latest stock holdings

The filing shows that the fund held 8.07 million shares of SharonAI, valued at approximately $440.67 million at the end of September. It also reported a stake worth nearly $38.9 million in CleanSpark, while its holdings in IREN and Bitdeer Technologies were valued at approximately $21.6 million and $20.3 million, respectively.

The fund also held shares in Fermi, valued at approximately $11.25 million. Its reported positions included call options linked to Nebius Group, SanDisk, Bloom Energy and the Roundhill Memory ETF. The filing reported underlying share values of approximately $332.6 million for Nebius, $182.7 million for SanDisk, $389.2 million for Bloom Energy and $140.3 million for the memory-focused ETF. ALSO READ: Instagram steps up AI checks to curb violent, suggestive content in India The filing reported nine positions with an aggregate value of approximately $1.58 billion. This figure represents the value reported under Form 13F and should not be treated as the fund's total assets under management.

Fund rebuilt portfolio after July crisis Situational Awareness had faced a severe setback in July after leveraged investments in AI-linked stocks suffered losses during a market sell-off. The fund was forced to sell its public equity positions to Citadel, led by billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin, to manage its financial position. The fund had reached $45 billion in assets at its peak, but this declined to around $10 billion, most of which consisted of private investments, according to CNBC. The fund was founded by Aschenbrenner in 2024 after he gained attention for his essay on the future of artificial intelligence, also titled Situational Awareness.

Latest holdings predate October sell-off The latest filing provides a snapshot of the fund's portfolio at the end of September. It does not establish whether Situational Awareness continued to hold these positions during the subsequent October sell-off. Several of the stocks in its portfolio declined during this period. SharonAI fell 58 per cent in October and lost a further 11 per cent in November up to the date of CNBC's report. IREN declined 41 per cent in October, while Nebius fell 35 per cent during the same month. Nebius also recorded a single-day decline of more than 16 per cent after issuing a weaker full-year forecast, CNBC reported.