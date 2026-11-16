Vice President calls for AI, digital tools to boost legislative efficiency

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday called for greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies in legislative functioning.

He urged lawmakers to leverage emerging technologies, including AI and natural language processing, to improve the quality of legislative debates, facilitate informed decision-making and make democratic institutions more efficient and responsive.

Addressing members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar, he said technology could play an important role in strengthening the capacity of legislators to analyse complex policy issues, access relevant information and discharge their constitutional responsibilities more effectively.

The Vice President said parliamentary papers, questions and debates were now accessible in multiple languages with the support of technology. He encouraged Odisha legislators to make greater use of such digital facilities and embrace new tools that could improve legislative research, information access and the overall functioning of the House.

The growing application of AI in governance, he indicated, also presented an opportunity for legislative institutions to strengthen evidence-based policymaking. Access to legislative records, policy documents and information in multiple languages, supported by emerging technologies, could help members better understand issues, scrutinise government proposals and participate in debates with greater preparation, he said. Radhakrishnan stressed that constructive debates, informed discussions and legislative efficiency were essential to strengthening democratic institutions. Referring to the recurring issue of disruptions in legislative proceedings, he said differences of opinion should not undermine the larger commitment to the people and the Constitution. "In a democracy, we may agree to disagree, but we should all agree towards one thing – our commitment to the people and the Constitution," he said, adding that "debate, discussion or even sometimes disruption must lead to a decision". He called for healthy debates and constructive cooperation among members to ensure that legislative proceedings ultimately serve the larger interests of the people.

The Vice President emphasised the responsibility that comes with electoral victories and said winning elections was only the beginning of a legislator's obligation towards the electorate. "We win in the elections by votes, but we can earn the respect of the people only through our service," he observed. Linking the responsibilities of state legislators to the country's larger development ambitions, he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and said Odisha's progress would be central to India's overall advancement. Radhakrishnan later inaugurated the Iconic Tower at Sri Sri University in Cuttack. Speaking at the event, he highlighted the significant expansion of higher education over the past 12 years and said the number of universities in the country had increased from 760 in 2014-15 to more than 1,400 now.

The number of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), he said, had increased from 16 to 23 in the last decade, while the number of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) had grown from 13 to 22. Similarly, the country has 20 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), compared to seven before 2014. Student enrolment in higher education institutions has risen from 3.42 crore in 2014-15 to more than 4.5 crore. The Vice President urged all universities, both government and private, to introduce School Connect programmes for tribal children to ensure they did not drop out of education and were encouraged to pursue higher studies.