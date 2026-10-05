Anthropic brings in-country Claude inference to India via Amazon Bedrock

Anthropic on Monday said Claude models, including Claude Opus 5, Sonnet 5 and Haiku 4.5, are now available with in-country inference in India through Amazon Bedrock, allowing Indian users to process Claude requests within the country.

“Requests sent to Claude through the India endpoint are now processed within India, giving regulated Indian institutions the data residency assurances they need to deploy Claude at scale across their most sensitive workloads,” the company said in a statement.

India is one of Claude’s largest markets globally and home to one of the most technically sophisticated developer communities served by Anthropic, the company said.

A recurring request from Indian organisations has been the ability to run inference locally, a requirement that is often critical for financial institutions, government bodies and large enterprises operating under stringent regulatory and data-handling standards, it added.

“In August, we committed to bringing Claude inference to India, and we are delivering on that promise. Our customers, especially in regulated sectors and government, want to use Claude on their most critical work, with requests processed in the country. From today, they can,” said Irina Ghose, managing director, India, Anthropic. “This is a long-term commitment. We will keep growing our team in India and investing in local partnerships,” she added. Claude deployments through Amazon Bedrock in India come with audit trails and access controls that risk and compliance teams require before deploying artificial intelligence in production environments, Anthropic said. Sandeep Dutta, president, AWS India and South Asia, said data residency had become an important consideration for regulated industries seeking to move AI deployments beyond pilot stages.

“Responsible AI adoption at scale has become a strategic imperative for some of India’s most regulated industries. For them, data residency is the parameter that decides whether AI stays confined to pilots or reaches full production. With in-country inference for Claude now available through Amazon Bedrock, requests are processed on servers based in India, enabling banks, insurers, and public institutions to trust and deploy AI at a production scale,” Dutta said. Early users Early customers, including Reliance and CRED, tested the service in private preview, Anthropic said. Customers across industries highlighted benefits including lower latency, performance, resilience and regulatory alignment from running Claude locally and keeping data within Indian borders.

“As Anthropic’s Global Premier Partner, with one of the world’s largest pools of Claude certified talent, we see growing demand for enterprise-grade AI deployments in regulated industries. Anthropic's in-country inference capability in India is an important step in meeting evolving data residency and governance requirements. Together, we are helping enterprises accelerate their journey,” said Amit Kapur, chief AI & services transformation officer, TCS. “With the DPDP Act making data sovereignty a business imperative, keeping our data and AI workloads within Indian borders lets us scale Claude across the Group with confidence,” said Mohit Kapoor, chief technology officer, Mahindra Group. “NPCI is building AiNxt, its agentic AI platform, with Claude - bringing secure, governed AI to enterprise scale,” said Sampath Kumar Rangasamy, chief online & new products development, NPCI.