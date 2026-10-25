Artificial intelligence's next big bottleneck in India is a very small chip

Capital is no longer the only thing standing between India’s artificial intelligence (AI) companies and the computing power their projects need. Venture-backed startups often receive free Cloud credits on top of their funding, while established firms can pay for compute from their own cash flows. What neither can get quickly enough are the chips.

An entire engineering team can lose a quarter waiting for graphics processing units (GPUs), the specialised chips used to train and run AI models. Deliveries can take three to four months, investors and founders say.

“Early-stage startups get credit so compute affordability is not an issue in the first year. However, the challenge with AI compute is not just affordability, but access,” said Rahul Agarwalla, managing partner at SenseAI Ventures.

“With demand outstripping supply, companies are increasingly looking to secure capacity in advance. Three-year commitments are better to get capacity, but it’s difficult for startups to accurately forecast demand,” he added.

Established startups such as payments technology platform Juspay can afford to front-load investments in securing compute, but they face the same queue when procuring GPUs.

The Bengaluru-based financial technology company swung to a net loss of ₹90 crore in 2025-26, after posting its first annual net profit of ₹62 crore, as it stepped up spending on AI infrastructure and overseas expansion.