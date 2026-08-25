China's data centres to consume more power than South Korea by 2030

By Kai Wilson

China’s data centres will quadruple their electricity consumption by the end of the decade, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd., by which point they will use more power than South Korea does now.

Rapid growth in artificial intelligence workloads will see data centres use 774 terawatt-hours of electricity by 2030, around 6 per cent of China’s total projected consumption, WoodMac said in a report released on Tuesday. The proportion would rise to 17 per cent by 2060, it said.

The AI boom highlights the challenge for China and other countries in ramping up electricity generation to meet the surging demand. In the US, a backlash against the rapid buildout of data centres, which also consume a lot of water, is becoming an election issue and a factor in Wall Street stock recommendations.