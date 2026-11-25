From underwriting loans to writing code and calling borrowers, artificial intelligence (AI) is finally moving from fintechs' pitch decks to their operational core.

Across earnings calls for the quarter ended September 2026, listed payment firms and digital lenders told analysts that AI is now built into much of how they operate. Some are also building for a time when AI agents shop and pay on a customer's behalf, and generate workflows that makes it easier for AI agents to understand checkout pages.

“AI is easy to talk about and much harder to put in motion, where it delivers a strong P&L impact,” said Ranvir Singh, chairman and CEO of Kissht, a digital lending company.

Collections are shifting too. At digital lending company Moneyview, AI voice bots trained on its best-performing human callers now make 65-70 per cent of collection calls, said co-founder and CEO Puneet Agarwal. Kissht's voice agents recover at more than 85 per cent of a human caller's rate, up from 70 per cent two quarters ago.

Digital lenders offer some of the clearest examples. Kissht said its credit models have improved their AUC (area under the curve) score to 75 per cent from 66 per cent in 2023. AUC measures how well a model separates borrowers who will repay from those who will not; the higher it is, the fewer bad loans a lender makes.

AI is also writing much of the software. Nearly 80 per cent of the code Moneyview's engineers write is AI-assisted, Agarwal said.

At Paytm, founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said every line item of the business is “AI-first”, including deciding which merchants the sales team should go after. “We are not renting intelligence from outside. We make our own models,” he said.

All this comes at a cost. “We are spending more on AI,” conceded Madhur Deora, Paytm's president and group chief financial officer, but added that the company was “okay to spend more on AI costs”.