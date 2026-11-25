Cashfree said traffic from AI agents on its checkout has grown 16 times since the start of this financial year.
On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Pine Labs launched two AI agents for small merchants: Guide, which answers questions on sales and settlements in plain language, and Marketer Agent, which runs ad campaigns on Google. Merchants approve campaigns before any money is spent.
More is on the way. Pine Labs plans to open an app store for merchant AI agents in India by December 15, and Rau said the company is working on a solution for consumers over the next two months.
The hard part, though, is winning consumers' trust. “Consumers are still extremely uncomfortable giving their cards and their bank account information to personal agents,” Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau told analysts.