Open artificial intelligence (AI) models are likely to gain wider adoption as economic pressure pushes enterprises towards lower-cost alternatives and the quality of such models continues to improve, former GitHub chief executive officer Thomas Dohmke said.

“They may not be catching up to frontier models, but they certainly are reaching a quality level that for many things you can use them instead of the frontier models,” Dohmke told Business Standard in an interaction.

“So we're going to see a shift of that, and then we're going to have software factories, where certain things you can just build by telling a factory of agents, coding agents, review agents,” he added.

Dohmke said open models still lag frontier systems in capital investment, pre-training and data labelling because their developers typically do not have access to teams or large clusters of graphics processing units (GPUs) on the same scale as leading AI companies. As a result, they often rely more heavily on synthetic data. However, open models have advantages in lower-cost access, specialised use cases and training for languages where frontier models may have weaker capabilities, he said. The debate between frontier and open models has intensified as enterprises reassess how they deploy AI. Model orchestration has emerged as an important theme as companies find that indiscriminate use of high-cost tokens does not necessarily translate into higher productivity or efficiency.

Instead, enterprises are increasingly deploying a mix of large, small and open models depending on the task, which can improve effectiveness while helping contain costs. Dohmke, who led GitHub for four years, stepped down last year to start Entire, a developer platform focused on collaboration between AI agents and humans. The company raised $60 million in seed funding earlier this year. Unlike GitHub, which was designed primarily for human-to-human collaboration, Entire is being built for a software-development environment in which AI agents increasingly generate code and humans supervise and review their output. “What we have seen in the last six months is that more and more code is coming from an agent. Not only the code, but all the summaries, comments, and descriptions are also all coming from agents,” Dohmke said.

“GitHub was built for a world where humans are writing and reviewing code. Entire is built for a world where agents are writing and reviewing code.” According to Dohmke, code generation is increasingly becoming the responsibility of AI agents, while software engineers are shifting towards orchestrating multiple agents assigned to different roles. He said this new software-development model required three layers, including a decentralised infrastructure layer designed for scale and data-residency requirements across geographies. A second, semantic layer would store session logs and agent traces alongside the underlying code in the repository, allowing developers to retain context about how software was generated and modified.