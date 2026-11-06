IIT Guwahati taps predictive AI to tackle traffic snarls with new models

India’s seemingly endless traffic snarls, unpredictable vehicle movement, and mounting pressure on road infrastructure may soon have a technology-driven solution. Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed artificial intelligence (AI)-based models that could predict traffic behaviour, anticipate congestion, and improve road transportation efficiency.

The researchers have developed a system that combines high-resolution drone footage with mathematical modelling and machine learning (ML) to capture the complexities of Indian traffic. The findings could open up new possibilities for smarter traffic management, better road design, quicker emergency response, and more scientific assessment of road capacity.

Using high-resolution drone footage collected from a highway in North Delhi, the team tested six mathematical models and trained two ML models to predict traffic behaviour. The models account for the unpredictability of Indian roads by estimating a range of possible vehicle speeds, allowing the inherent variability of heterogeneous traffic to be represented more realistically.

“Our models could mark an important step towards shifting India’s traffic management systems from reacting to congestion after it occurs to predicting and preventing bottlenecks before they develop. They can be used for traffic simulation, road infrastructure planning, optimising traffic signal timings, emergency management, and developing intelligent transportation systems that respond to actual road conditions,” he said.

Akhilesh Kumar Maurya, professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Guwahati, said the models can address a key limitation of conventional traffic forecasting systems, which are largely designed around relatively orderly traffic conditions and often fail to capture the unpredictable movement of vehicles on Indian roads.

Shekhar Singh, a research scholar, said conventional traffic models, which generally assume relatively uniform vehicle movement, may not accurately predict traffic behaviour under Indian conditions. “We need traffic data that represents the diversity and characteristics of Indian roads. Drone-based data collection allows us to observe large numbers of vehicles and their movements, monitor longer stretches of road and track individual vehicles continuously,” he said.

Unlike roads in many developed countries, Indian roads carry a heterogeneous mix of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, and larger vehicles, often sharing road space with pedestrians. Differences in vehicle dimensions, acceleration, manoeuvrability, and driving behaviour create complex interactions that influence traffic flow.

The researchers analysed more than 36,000 vehicles and nearly 9 million vehicle positions recorded through drone-based surveillance along an eight-lane divided highway with wide paved shoulders. They used the dataset to develop mathematical and ML models that predict vehicle speeds while accounting for wide variations in traffic behaviour on Indian roads.

The IIT Guwahati models are expected to bridge this gap by accounting for both the relationship between vehicle speed and traffic density and the considerable variation in speeds among vehicles travelling under similar traffic conditions.

The drone study also revealed a relationship between traffic volume and road capacity. The researchers found that before congestion set in, nearly 3,000 vehicles passed a point in each lane under full traffic flow. During traffic jams, when vehicles were virtually stationary, density reached nearly 900 vehicles per kilometre of road across the entire width.