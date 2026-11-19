India has the opportunity to use AI across four areas, namely commercial aircraft demand, defence AI requirements, private participation in space and industrial AI practices, according to a paper published by TiE Bangalore.

Demand for aircraft has gone up in India. While these orders do not by themselves secure manufacturing or maintenance work in India, the opportunity lies in Indian firms meeting buyer requirements and securing commercial arrangements that bring work into the country. Experience gained through global supply chains and indigenous defence and space programmes can contribute to that capacity, and AI can support the engineering work.

Similarly, the entry of private players into space technology provides an opportunity to incorporate AI from the outset. For industrial AI, it can be used in operations, trials and proposals. The readiness, cost and value depend on the task and deployment conditions. India’s opportunity lies in applying capabilities that meet a defined industrial need and demonstrating their value in use.

“The opportunity spans AI used in engineering and operations and intelligence embedded in products; either can support services built around AI-derived outputs. India’s expanding AI ecosystem, including shared computing resources, datasets and support for skills and applications development offers a foundation on which aerospace, defence and space firms can build,” the report said. However, it also cautioned that the challenge lies in delivering it at scale, with the required reliability and quality. The industry identifies gaps in technology, talent and scale. While India can do the work, delivering it at scale, with the required reliability and quality, remains unfinished. IP creation and talent availability are further constraints.