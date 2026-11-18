Last part is simply: 'Does it work well?' Even when it does, people hold back. Human-centricity has been missing from the approach, and together these things create adoption barriers. Adoption was never easy, even in past digital transformations. This time it is even harder.

A number of ideas have kept developing and have now come together into a new approach. We are going to promote it in the market, with our clients and with our people. It is a human-centric approach to driving AI value. AI innovation is still moving far ahead of adoption and value realisation. In a few domains value realisation is starting to pick up, but the general pattern is that it is still far behind. We are now in the third or fourth year of this, so we have to ask more seriously why that is.