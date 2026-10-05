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Matters.AI, Upwind integrate to link cloud exposures with data risks

The native API integration combines cloud security findings with data classification, helping security teams investigate and prioritise risks to sensitive business data

harsh sahu
Harsh Sahu, co-founder and chief technology officer, Matters.AI
Our Bureau Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 4:06 PM IST
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Matters.AI, a data detection and response platform, said it has developed a native API integration with cloud and AI security company Upwind to help security teams assess which cloud exposures could affect sensitive business data.
 
The integration connects Upwind’s security context with Matters.AI’s data discovery, classification and Database Activity Monitoring capabilities. This reduces the need for security teams to manually correlate findings across separate systems.
 
A high-severity cloud alert alone doesn’t show which business data is at risk. Upwind provides context on workloads, identities and network paths, while Matters.AI adds data sensitivity, access and activity information, helping responders link cloud exposures to affected data.
 
“Integrating Matters.AI with Upwind’s runtime visibility is a huge leap forward for data security. By enriching our AI-native semantic engine with live process and socket telemetry, Matters.AI gives security teams a complete, single-pane view of data risk, linking real-time cloud execution directly back to the sensitive assets we protect,” said Harsh Sahu, co-founder and CTO at Matters.AI.
 
The integration maps Upwind findings to Matters.AI’s data classification for the affected datastore. Matters.AI uses a 24-hour ingestion cycle for posture and configuration findings. Where Upwind is the authoritative posture source, Matters.AI suppresses its own results to reduce duplication.
 
Security teams can use the exposure queue to prioritise findings based on cloud context and data sensitivity. Database Activity Monitoring adds query-level information for investigation.
 
“Upwind provides real-time runtime data, enriched with deep cloud security and AI security context. Matters.AI leverages this runtime intelligence to broaden and enrich its data sets, connecting what’s happening in the cloud with the sensitive data at risk. Together, we give customers a more complete picture of risk and help them prioritise what matters most,” said Alon Saban, Head of Tech Alliances at Upwind Security.
 
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Topics :artifical intelligenceCloud servicesdata securitycybersecurity infrastructureFuture of AI infrastructure

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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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