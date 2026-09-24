Namaste AI: Local languages hold the key to mass AI adoption in India

Voice AI company Krisp is also tackling language barriers to help users. Vimal Nair, chief growth officer at Krisp, said, “Our Accent Conversion Technology supports about 95 per cent of Indian English speakers across major dialects, while the

Google is also channeling its efforts to build inclusive AI. Partha Talukdar, principal scientist and director Indic language research, Google DeepMind, said, “The goal is to enable Indians to access the information they need in a language of their choice.” One of Google’s initiatives, Project Vaani, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), is building an open source speech dataset with the goal of representing language and speech diversity across India. Startups like Shillong- based mWire Labs used Project Vaani’s natural conversational speech dataset to train a voice recognition system for Garo, a local language that is traditionally excluded from major AI models.