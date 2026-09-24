Namaste AI: Local languages hold the key to mass AI adoption in India
Building AI platforms that can interact in local languages is key to growing the technology in India and bridging the digital divideShelley Singh New Delhi
Building AI platforms that can interact in local languages is key to growing the technology in India and bridging the digital divideShelley Singh New Delhi
How AI can go local
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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:11 AM IST