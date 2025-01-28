Apple adds manual firmware update option for AirPods range: How-to guide

Apple has updated its support page to include a step-by-step instruction to manually update AirPods firmware. Until today, Apple AirPods had new firmware installed on it automatically in the background with no option to initiate the process manually. While AirPods will still get automatic updates, the change allows users to trigger the update themselves whenever a new firmware releases.

The Apple Support page provides instructions to update the firmware for the entire range of AirPods, including the base AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max models.

How to update firmware on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro

Make sure that your AirPods are in the Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi.

Put your AirPods in their charging case and close the lid.

Plug the charging cable into your charging case, then plug the other end of the cable into a USB charger or port.

Keep the lid of the charging case closed, and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update.

Open the lid of the charging case to reconnect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Check the firmware version again.

If you still can’t update your firmware, reset your AirPods, then try to update your firmware again.

How to update firmware on Apple AirPods Max