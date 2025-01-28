Business Standard

Apple releases iOS 18.3 update for iPhones: What is new and how to download

Apple releases iOS 18.3 update for iPhones: What is new and how to download

With iOS 18.3, Apple has temporarily disabled its 'Notification Summaries' intelligence feature for news and entertainment apps

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Apple has released the iOS 18.3 update to eligible iPhones. The latest version of iOS 18 adds new capabilities for Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16 series and brings changes to the Apple Intelligence-powered Notification Summaries. The update also resolves several user-reported issues such as the one which causes Apple Music to continue the playback even after app closure.
 
While iOS 18.3 is available on all iPhones running iOS 18, Apple Intelligence features are limited to the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models.
 
iOS 18.3: What is new
 
Visual Intelligence:
 
Visual Intelligence feature on the iPhone 16 series which allows users to open a quick photo viewfinder from the Camera Control button to gather environmental information has these new capabilities:
 

  • If the Visual Intelligence viewfinder detects a poster or a flyer, it will allow users to add an event to the calendar.
  • The feature can now also identify plants and animals.
Notification Summaries:
 
With iOS 18.3, Apple has temporarily disabled its AI-driven 'Notification Summaries' feature for news and entertainment apps. This move comes after reports, including those from the BBC, pointed out inaccuracies in summaries generated by Apple Intelligence for notifications from the BBC News app. Additionally, Apple has introduced the following updates to the feature:
  • Users can now manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen.
  • Updated style for summarised notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicised text as well as the glyph.
Bug fixes and more:
  • iOS 18.3 restores the ability to perform repeated calculations using the equals button on the Calculator app.
  • It resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends even after closing Apple Music.
  • The new update fixes an issue where the keyboard may disappear when initiating a typed Siri request.
iOS 18.3: How to check, download, and install
  • Go to Settings.
  • Tap on General and navigate to the Software Update section.
  • If the update is available, your iPhone will display the option to Download and Install. Tap on it to begin the process.
  • Once the download is complete, you will have the option to update immediately, install later, or select Remind Me Later.
  • Tap on Install to update immediately or choose another option according to your preference.
  • If prompted, enter your passcode to proceed.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

