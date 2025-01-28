After Galaxy S25, Google brings multimodal Gemini Live on Pixel 9 series

Google has reportedly started rolling out new capabilities for its Gemini Live conversational mode that lets users talk about images, documents, and YouTube videos. Previewed at the Galaxy S25 series launch, the feature is rolling out to Google Pixel 9 series devices, according to a report by 9To5Google.

Gemini Live: What is new

According to the report, the latest version of the Google app enables the Gemini AI assistant overlay on Pixel 9 series devices to go live and have a conversation about an image, file or a YouTube video.

To begin, users have to launch the Gemini assistant overlay by long-pressing the power button or through the "Hey Google" wake-up call. The overlay presents a new floating "Talk Live about…" floating action button, right above the existing "Ask about" option. In the YouTube app, initiating the AI assistant presents the "Talk Live about this video" option, while initiating the Gemini overlay on a PDF file in Google File apps shows "Talk Live about this PDF". For images, "Talk Live about this" appears. Once the option is selected, the user is taken to the Gemini Live interface that now also shows a preview of the content.

As per the report, Google is also allowing users to disable the "Talk Live…" button by long-pressing the floating button and selecting the "turn off auto-submit" option. When disabled, the "Talk Live" button does not appear until the user manually submits content to Gemini.

Apart from the Google Pixel 9 series, the new Gemini Live feature is expected to roll out to more smartphones, including the Google Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 series models. The new Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones will be getting the feature out of the box.