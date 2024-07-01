Apple AirPods with IR camera sensor set for mass production in 2026: Report

Apple is reportedly developing new AirPods with built-in infrared (IR) camera sensor to enhance the spatial audio experience and bring support for hands-free gesture controls. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these AirPods are expected to enter production by 2026.

In a post on the blogging platform Medium, Kuo detailed that future AirPods models will feature IR cameras akin to those currently used in iPhones for FaceID authentication. With this added hardware, the AirPods will be capable of detecting "environmental image changes," enabling users to control the wireless earbuds through "in-air gestures." Kuo also noted that Apple has already filed patents for this technology.

Kuo anticipates that the IR cameras will not only facilitate gesture control but also enhance the spatial audio experience when used with Apple's mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. He explained that the AirPods will "enhance the user experience of spatial audio and strengthen the spatial computing ecosystem." Specifically, the IR-equipped AirPods will allow Vision Pro headset users to watch spatial videos with directional sound, which will be further optimised based on their head movements.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple is exploring ways to incorporate cameras into its AirPods, offering consumers the benefits of smart glasses without the need for a frame. Unlike Kuo's report on IR cameras, Bloomberg mentioned that Apple was considering low-resolution cameras capable of capturing data and processing it using AI to assist consumers in their daily activities.

Multiple reports have suggested that Apple is delving into the smart wearable space with products such as Meta’s Ray-Ban-like smart glasses and tabletop robots. However, this is the first time a definitive production timeline has emerged for any such product.

These developments indicate Apple's continued innovation in the wearable technology sector, with a focus on enhancing user experiences through advanced features like gesture control and spatial audio.