Apple files patent to label public Wi-Fi in iOS based on anonymised data

Public Wi-Fi networks can be unsafe and connecting with unknown networks can result in data theft or even slippage through device integrity. Apple has been warning iPhone and iPad users about the security of Wi-Fi networks in the Settings app based on the password type for quite some time now. Reportedly, its latest patent shows that it might be planning to take this system to the next level.

Apple’s latest patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shows a new system for public ranking Wi-Fi networks based on multiple criteria, according to The Mac Observer. Reportedly, crowd-sourced data will be used to map Wi-Fi access points and offer feedback about how secure a nearby network is. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A revamped Wi-Fi selection page will appear when the feature goes live. On this section page, every available network will be labeled according to the data collected from devices connected to the network. Data will be sent to Apple’s servers and will be used to create detailed maps of access point locations and their characteristics.

According to the patent description, Apple devices will collect data about Wi-Fi networks without identifying the user and the precise location. Analysis of one of the patent illustrations by 9to5Mac shows how the system will work. For example, iOS users would see labels such as High Quality, Popular and Suspicious in the Settings app to give a description of the Wi-Fi network. The system will then prompt users if they want to connect to a popular Wi-Fi network available. This system will alert the users if a Wi-Fi network is worth connecting to or not.

It should be kept in mind that Apple keeps filing new patents and this patent might or might not see the light of day.