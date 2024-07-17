Samsung to launch another foldable based on Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Oct: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch an improved version of its book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, in select regions. According to a report by 9To5Google, the South Korean electronics maker is currently working on the model that is expected to take the “Ultra” or “Slim” tag.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Samsung would launch three foldable smartphones in the Galaxy Z series, including a new Ultra model. The smartphone is anticipated to be thinner than the regular fold model and may get the camera system from the company’ flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to 9To5Google, Samsung will be launching a new upgraded Galaxy Z Fold smartphone variant in October alongside the next-generation Galaxy S-series tablets. However, the availability of this foldable smartphone, which would likely be named the “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim” or “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra”, is expected to be limited to the company’s home country and to the Chinese market. This model is expected to boast thinner construction, a wider display, and an upgraded camera system.

To recap, here are the details of the recently launch Samsung Galaxy Z series foldable devices:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: India pricing and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 164,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 176,999

Colours: Silver Shadow, Navy, Pink

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 200,999

Colours: Silver Shadow

Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black and White

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specifications

Cover display: 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)

Front camera (cover): 10MP

Front camera (under-display): 4MP

Battery: 4,400mAh

Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: India pricing and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 109,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 121,999

Colours: Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow

Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black, White, and Peach

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications