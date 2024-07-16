OnePlus 'Summer Launch' event at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

China’s OnePlus is hosting its “Summer Launch” event on July 16 in Milan, Italy where it will be launching the Nord 4 smartphone, Watch 2r smartwatch, Nord Buds 3 Pro wireless earphones, and Pad 2 tablet. In a run-up to the launch event, OnePlus has previewed the devices, revealing that the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone will sport a metal unibody design and will offer new AI-powered tools for media editing, writing assistance, and more. The OnePlus Pad 2 is also set to get the AI tools. OnePlus Summer Launch event: Where to watch The in-person launch event will kick-off at 6:30 PM (IST) on July 16 and will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel for a global audience. You can also watch the launch livestream in the video embedded towards the end of this article. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OnePlus Summer Launch event: What to expect

AI features

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has announced that the Nord 4 and Pad 2 will boast AI-powered tools for assisting users during various tasks such as capturing images, editing photos, summarising text, writing emails, and more.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will feature media editing tools such as “AI Best Face”, “AI Eraser”, and more. According to the company, AI Best Face feature recognises human faces, expressions, and improves group photos by “magically opening” the eyes of the subjects. For the AI Clear Face, OnePlus said that the feature will bring extra definition to faces. While AI Clear Face will be available at launch, AI best face feature will be launching later this year. These new tools will be added to the list of existing AI tools such as the AI eraser and Smart Cutout.

More From This Section

Apart from media editing features both the OnePlus Nord 4 and the Pad 2 will feature productivity-related AI features such as AI Speak, AI summarise, AI Writer, and more. AI Speak and AI Writer, which will be coming to the devices later this year, will help share information from a wide range of websites and apps, according to the company. AI Writer, on the other hand, would be able to compose messages and text based on user prompts. Both devices will also get features for generating summary of voice recordings and text transcripts.

OnePlus Nord 4

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone will feature a metal unibody design making it the maiden device to do so in the 5G smartphone era. The smartphone will boast an aluminium construction in a sleek form factor measuring 7.99mm at its thinnest point. OnePlus said that the Nord 4 smartphone has been constructed using new techniques and features a “nano-etched design” along with a new antenna design.

OnePlus also recently confirmed that the smartphone will receive updates for four years and security patches for an impressive six years, surpassing even its flagship OnePlus 12 series in this regard. The company is also integrating its “Battery Health Engine” technology into the smartphone. OnePlus said this proprietary system adapts to users' charging habits, optimising power input and charging times to preserve battery life. The Nord 4's battery has been certified for 1,600 complete charging cycles, underlining its durability and efficiency.

OnePlus Nord 4: Expected specifications

Display: 6.74-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 100W wired

OS: Android 14

OnePlus Pad 2

About the second-generation OnePlus Pad, the company said that the Pad 2 will “build upon the strong foundations of previous generations of OnePlus Pad.” Apart from the new AI features, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 2 will sport a 12.1-inch display in 7:5 aspect ratio and an “industry-leading chipset”.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Pro, which was recently launched in China.

OnePlus Pad 2: Expected specifications

Display: 12.1-inch, 3K resolution (3000x2120), 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness, 7:5 aspect ratio

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB/ 12GB/ 16GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB/ 512GB

Battery: 9510mAh

Charging: 67W

OS: Android 14

OnePlus Watch 2r: Details

For the OnePlus Watch 2r, the company has already revealed that it will boast an aluminium casing and will feature a distinctive bezel, inspired by classic wristwatches. OnePlus said that the Watch 2r will offer up to 100-hour battery life and will come with dual-frequency GPS connectivity.

Similar to the tablet, the OnePlus Watch 2r is expected to be a rebranded model based on the eSIM-based Watch 2 which recently launched in the company’s home country.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Details

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be positioning the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro in the mid-range price segment. The Nord Buds 3 Pro is set to offer Active Noise cancelling (ANC) up to 49dB and a frequency range of up to 4,000 Hz. Additionally, the next generation of Nord Buds wireless earphones are set to feature a 12.4mm driver for producing clear audio. The Nord Buds 3 Pro will also come with BassWaveTM 2.0 technology that the company said will enable it for producing “pulsating bass tones.”

OnePlus Summer Launch event: Watch livestream

