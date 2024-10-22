Apple releases iOS 18.1 RC in beta, official launch expected next week

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.1 Release Candidate (RC) for developers and in public beta, ahead of its official launch, expected next week. The iOS 18.1 update will introduce the first set of Apple Intelligence features to all iPhone 16 models and iPhone 15 Pro models.

The release notes of the iOS 18.1 RC outline the features coming with the update, which is anticipated to be the final build unless there are last-minute adjustments. The update includes system-wide writing assistance, an updated Siri interface, notification summaries, and more. Beyond the intelligence features, iOS 18.1 will also offer new Control Centre options, RCS Business Messaging support, and new Camera Control features

