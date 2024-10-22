Apple releases iOS 18.1 RC in beta, official launch expected next week

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.1 Release Candidate (RC) for developers and in public beta, ahead of its official launch, expected next week. The iOS 18.1 update will introduce the first set of Apple Intelligence features to all iPhone 16 models and iPhone 15 Pro models.
The release notes of the iOS 18.1 RC outline the features coming with the update, which is anticipated to be the final build unless there are last-minute adjustments. The update includes system-wide writing assistance, an updated Siri interface, notification summaries, and more. Beyond the intelligence features, iOS 18.1 will also offer new Control Centre options, RCS Business Messaging support, and new Camera Control features
iOS 18.1 RC: Apple Intelligence features
- Writing Tools: AI-powered writing tools will be integrated across the system, enabling users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text directly within apps.
- Siri: iOS 18.1 introduces a new interface for Siri, featuring glowing lights around the screen’s edge. The update enhances Siri's abilities, allowing it to understand conversational context and respond more naturally. Siri will also be able to answer questions about iPhone features and settings.
- Photos: The Photos app will gain smart search capabilities, enabling users to find photos and videos by description. New tools such as Clean Up, for removing unwanted objects, and Memory Movie, for generating videos, will also be included.
- Notifications: A new feature will compile notifications from various apps, including third-party applications, into a concise overview.
- Mail and Messages: Smart Reply in Mail and Messages will offer suggested responses, and the Mail app will automatically prioritise messages based on context, displaying important ones at the top.
- Notes: Transcription summaries in Notes will provide AI-generated summaries of transcripts from audio recordings or call recordings.
iOS 18.1: Eligibility
The iOS 18.1 update will be compatible with all iPhones that support iOS 18. However, Apple Intelligence features will be available only on the following devices:
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max