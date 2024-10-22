Quad nations to continue 'Quad Cyber Challenge' for good cyber ecosystem

India, the US, Australia and Japan have announced the continuation of 'Quad Cyber Challenge' with an aim to strengthen responsible cyber ecosystems, promote public resources, and raise cybersecurity awareness. The theme of this year's challenge is promoting cybersecurity education and building a strong workforce, the Quad countries said in a joint statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In February 2023, the United States, together with its Quad partners Australia, India, and Japan, launched the 'Quad Cyber Challenge' to promote responsible cyber habits across their nations, regions, and beyond. In October with the objective of securing India's cyberspace, the National Cyber Security Coordinator of India will deliver a message on Cyber Swachhta Abhiyaan India's Cyber Hygiene Campaign to the student community highlighting the importance of cyber security as part of outreach during Cyber Security Awareness Month, the joint statement said.

Eminent cyber security experts will undertake awareness workshops for students and faculty members, not only to motivate them to adopt cyber hygiene habits but also to opt for cyber security as a career option, it said.

On October 10, the United States hosted a 'Quad Cyber Challenge' event at the White House joined by officials from Australia, India, and Japan.

The National Security Council's Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, Anne Neuberger, and the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Education, Cindy Marten, discussed the importance of youth talent development in cybersecurity and highlighted educational pipelines for federal service and the private sector.

Students and educators from around the country joined to hear prominent cybersecurity professionals share their career development stories.

The event welcomed Presidential Cyber Educator Award recipients and students participating in the Presidential Cyber Educator Award Pathways and CyberPatriot programmes, who exemplify the future of the US cyber workforce.

On the following day, Japan's National center of Incident readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC) invited three Japanese cybersecurity professionals on the front lines of their fields to deliver special video messages highlighting the importance of cybersecurity jobs and the challenges they face.

The three experts also discussed their own experiences and their decision to choose a cybersecurity career path to motivate students and young people to pursue this critical and challenging field.

Later this month, the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Sam Mostyn AC, will host a 'Quad Cyber Challenge' event at Government House, Canberra.

Senior female high school students from the capital region will join the Governor-General, the Special Envoy for Cyber Security and Digital Resilience Dr Andrew Charlton MP, the National Cyber Security Coordinator Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness CSC, and representatives of Quad countries for the event.

Students at the challenge event will learn about the benefits and opportunities of a cyber career, and how stronger cyber skills place individuals at the forefront of protecting themselves and others from cyber risks, the statement said.