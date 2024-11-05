Apple has rolled out the second developer beta of iOS 18.2, bringing new Apple Intelligence features to compatible iPhones. These updates include options for ChatGPT within the Settings app and enhanced integration of the Image Playground tool in native apps such as Notes. Additionally, the update introduces Find My location-sharing capabilities, a new Camera Control feature for the iPhone 16 series, and other improvements.

The first developer beta of iOS 18.2, released last month, integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT and added image-generation tools, including the Image Playground app and Genmoji.

What's new in iOS 18.2 developer beta 2

Intelligence features

ChatGPT in Settings: With the initial developer beta, Apple introduced an option to log into an OpenAI account from the Settings app, enabling users with ChatGPT Plus subscriptions to access its features. In the second beta, users can now subscribe to ChatGPT Plus directly from Settings. The ChatGPT menu in the app also displays usage data, allowing users to track their progress toward the free-tier limit.

Image generation in Notes: The latest developer beta integrates Image Playground directly into the Notes app, enabling users to generate images from highlighted text within the app.

Non-Intelligence features

More From This Section

Find My sharing: iOS 18.2 allows users to share the location data of a lost item with others. Users can generate and share a link with another person, who can then access the data on the web, even if they are not using an Apple device.

Settings app icons: with the latest beta version of iOS 18.2, icons in the Settings app match the tint of the app icons on the home screen.

ALSO READ: iPhones could get more Apple Intelligence features in early Dec: Details Camera Control: The iOS 18.2 beta 2 introduces a new feature for iPhone 16 series users, allowing them to control focus and lock exposure through the dedicated Camera Control button. With a light press, users can lock exposure and focus, while a full press maintains these settings as they adjust position and angles, keeping the subject in focus and the exposure consistent.

Other features: Additional updates include a new option in Settings to show notification badges only for unread messages in the Mail app’s Primary category. There is also a new feature allowing users to mirror their iPhone screens on Macs while using the iPhone as a hotspot.