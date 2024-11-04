Affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Fan Edition reportedly under development

Samsung is reportedly working on a Fan Edition (FE) variant of the Galaxy Z Flip, aiming to make foldable smartphones more accessible. According to Android Authority, the affordable clamshell foldable could debut alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year.

During its latest quarterly earnings announcement, Samsung hinted at plans to lower the entry barriers for foldable devices, potentially to meet rising competition from brands like Motorola, which already offers affordable versions of its premium flip phones. The South Korean company reportedly stated it is exploring ways to make foldable technology more widely available to consumers.

Earlier, Samsung was believed to be developing a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant. Instead, it released a slimmer version with slightly larger displays, exclusive to its home market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: What to expect

While specific details about the Galaxy Z Flip FE remain scarce, Samsung is expected to equip the model with an older-generation flagship processor to lower costs. The base variant may come with 128GB storage, unlike the standard 256GB offered in premium models.

A smaller cover display is also likely, following Motorola’s strategy of smaller screens on its budget-friendly Razr models and larger displays on high-end versions. Additionally, Samsung may reduce RAM and downgrade the camera system for the Galaxy Z Flip FE to achieve a more affordable price point.