Apple is reportedly planning a major overhaul for the MacBook Pro in 2026. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the MacBook Pro will not receive a “true overhaul” next year; customers might have to wait another year for significant upgrades across the board.

The report indicates that the MacBook Pro’s 2025 model with a new M5 chip will likely be “just another chip upgrade,” with a “total redesign” planned for 2026. Gurman stated that Apple had previously aimed for the next MacBook Pro overhaul in 2025, but delays related to display technology have pushed the schedule.

MacBook Pro in 2026: What to expect

One of the most significant changes expected for the 2026 model of the MacBook Pro is the transition to an OLED display. According to the report, the MacBook Pro will feature a similar OLED display to the M4 iPad Pro launched earlier this year. The M4 iPad Pro is equipped with a Tandem OLED panel, which encompasses two layers of red, green, and blue (RGB) organic light-emitting layers stacked atop one another. This display technology allows for higher brightness while consuming less power.

More From This Section

The report also stated that the 2026 MacBook Pro will likely have a “thinner design.” Apple increased the width of its MacBook Pro when transitioning from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon; however, the company might revert to a sleeker form factor with the next major design update in 2026.

Gurman also mentioned that the M6 series chip powering the MacBook Pro in 2026 would be based on 2nm architecture, making it more powerful while improving power efficiency.

As for the 2025 update, the MacBook Pro will likely transition to M5 series chips without any other major changes.

MacBook Pro 2024: Variants and pricing

14-inch MacBook Pro with M4: Starts at Rs 169,900

14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro: Starts at Rs 199,900

14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max: Starts at Rs 319,900

16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro: Starts at Rs 249,900

16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max: Starts at Rs 349,900

Colours: All models are available in space black and silver.

Following the MacBook Pro launch, the MacBook Air with M2 and M3 now comes standard with 16GB of unified memory and is available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey, starting at Rs 99,900.