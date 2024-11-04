Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tech wrap Nov 4: Realme GT 7 Pro, HONOR Magic 7 series, Apple Intelligence

Realme GT 7 Pro India launch on Nov 26. HONOR Magic 7 series official. iOS 18.2 in first week of December. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE. OLED MacBook Pro

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 8:03 PM IST
China-based smartphone maker Realme has announced that it will launch its flagship GT 7 Pro, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, in India on November 26. Realme claims that the GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to feature this premium Snapdragon chip. The device will be available for purchase in India through Realme’s official website and Amazon.
   
Chinese smartphone manufacturer HONOR has introduced its latest flagship, the HONOR Magic 7 series, in China. Powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the HONOR Magic 7 series offers advanced AI tools aimed at enhancing productivity and creativity. Both models in the series, the HONOR Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro, are rated with a five-star Swiss SGS certification for durability.
   
Apple’s upcoming set of intelligence features may arrive earlier than anticipated. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple might release the iOS 18.2 update, bringing additional Apple Intelligence capabilities, within the first week of December rather than later in the month. The report also hints at the possibility of Apple integrating Google’s Gemini AI into its system, following a model similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Samsung is reportedly working on a Fan Edition (FE) variant of the Galaxy Z Flip, aiming to make foldable smartphones more accessible. According to Android Authority, the affordable clamshell foldable could debut alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year
   
Apple is reportedly gearing up for a major MacBook Pro overhaul in 2026. A report from 9To5Mac, referencing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, suggests that the MacBook Pro won't receive a "true overhaul" in the coming year, and that users may need to wait an additional year for substantial updates across all features.
   
Samsung is anticipated to introduce seamless update functionality in its next Galaxy S-series flagship lineup. TechRadar reports that the Galaxy S25 series will support A/B updates, which will fundamentally alter the application process for Android version upgrades, minor software updates, and security patches.
   
Apple is reportedly exploring the possibility of a more affordable version of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, designed to work as an accessory for iPhones. According to 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is "seriously considering" developing a Vision line headset that relies on the iPhone for processing power.
