Apple tests foldable iPhone with iPad-like app layouts, TouchID: Report

Apple has started giving its first foldable iPhone to early testers, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Apple’s foldable iPhone will reportedly use iPad-like app layouts on its larger internal display, allowing apps to make better use of the expanded screen when the device is unfolded. The foldable iPhone is expected to be introduced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September.

Apple is also likely preparing a new Mac mini, its first update to the compact desktop in nearly two years, according to Mark Gurman’s another report.

What to expect from Apple’s foldable iPhone

According to the report, the foldable iPhone, reportedly referred to internally as the iPhone Ultra, is expected to use a book-style design. Reports indicate that it will have a 5.5-inch outer display and a roughly 7.8-inch internal display when unfolded. The report added that testers who have access to the device have reportedly liked how it fits in a pocket, along with the feel and durability of its hinge. Apple is also said to have developed iPad-like app layouts for the larger internal screen, allowing the software to make better use of the additional display area. The device is expected to be about 4.5mm thick when unfolded. To achieve this, Apple is reportedly using Touch ID in the side button instead of Face ID. This would mark a change from the biometric system used on recent iPhone models.

The camera is one area where the foldable could fall short of other premium iPhones. According to Gurman, early testers have found it useful as a camera viewfinder, but the device is not expected to have a telephoto camera. Reports indicate a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main camera and an ultra-wide camera. ALSO READ: The Witcher 4 confirmed for 2028 as CD Projekt unveils Gamescom plans As per the report, the foldable iPhone Ultra could start around $2,000. Higher-storage variants could cost over $2,500. iPhone 18 series price increase Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the same September launch event as the foldable iPhone. Gurman has also reported that Apple could raise prices for the new Pro models because of higher component costs.

The iPhone 18 Pro could start at $1,199 if Apple matches the roughly $100 price increase introduced by Samsung and Google on their latest phones. That would represent an increase of about 9 per cent from the previous price. ALSO READ: Apple set to launch its new Mac mini, first upgrade in nearly two years Upcoming Mac mini Apple is also preparing a new Mac mini, according to another Bloomberg report. If true, the company will be updating the desktop for the first time in almost two years. As per the report, Apple has tested Mac mini versions using both the M5 and M6 chips. However, it is not yet clear which processor will be used in the final version.