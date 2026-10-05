Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn film eyes strong Monday

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has made a strong start at the box office, emerging as the second-highest weekend opener of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2. The film, released on October 2, has collected ₹176.50 crore net in India in its first three days, according to Sacnilk. The collections surpassed the records set by Border 2, Toxic (Hindi), and Mirzapur.

It was evident from the film's first three days of box office success that the public had embraced it and that it would have a successful run on weekdays as well. Today is a crucial day for the movie, and it is expected to do well on Monday.

Drishyam 3 box office update

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion earned a net of ₹61 crore from 17,323 shows on day 3. According to Sacnilk, this increases India's total gross collections to ₹211.80 crore and its total net collections to ₹176.50 crore so far.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Top 5 titles to watch in first week of October 2026 On Day 3, the movie earned ₹20.00 crore abroad, bringing its total earnings to ₹61.00 crore so far. As a result, the worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹272.80 crore. Drishyam 3 made ₹62 crore on Friday and ₹53.50 crore on Saturday.

Drishyam 3 advance bookings day 4

Before the first show began on Monday, Drishyam 3 sold 2.27 lakh tickets (not including seats that were blocked), according to the fourth day's advance booking update.

From first-Monday advances, it brought in ₹6.1 crore at the Indian box office. It is equivalent to 5.17 crore in box office collection. These figures show a high level of audience word-of-mouth for the crime thriller.

Drishyam 3 Day 4 prediction

Drishyam 3 is anticipated to have good walk-in attendance during evening and night shows in addition to high advance booking numbers. This puts the movie in a position to make between 18 and 20 crore on its fourth day at the Indian box office.

ALSO READ: World Teachers' Day 2026: Date, history, significance, celebration and more The movie is aiming for the second-biggest Monday in Ajay Devgn's career. It is probably going to overtake Golmaal Again (16.04 crore) to take second place. Although second place appears to be locked, there is still a chance to win the top spot.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Abhishek Pathak is the director of the movie, which is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022) and was produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18. The movie has a unique plot and is not narratively related to its Malayalam version, in contrast to its predecessors.

Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Ishita Dutta are among the actors in the movie. On July 31, 2015, the first instalment was released.