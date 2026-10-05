Monday, October 05, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn film eyes strong Monday

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn film eyes strong Monday

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 has seen a thunderous response on its opening weekend. The film became the second highest weekend opener of this year. It was released on Oct 2, 2026

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has made a strong start at the box office, emerging as the second-highest weekend opener of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2. The film, released on October 2, has collected ₹176.50 crore net in India in its first three days, according to Sacnilk. The collections surpassed the records set by Border 2, Toxic (Hindi), and Mirzapur.
 
It was evident from the film's first three days of box office success that the public had embraced it and that it would have a successful run on weekdays as well. Today is a crucial day for the movie, and it is expected to do well on Monday.
 

Drishyam 3 box office update

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion earned a net of ₹61 crore from 17,323 shows on day 3. According to Sacnilk, this increases India's total gross collections to ₹211.80 crore and its total net collections to ₹176.50 crore so far.
 
On Day 3, the movie earned ₹20.00 crore abroad, bringing its total earnings to ₹61.00 crore so far. As a result, the worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹272.80 crore. Drishyam 3 made ₹62 crore on Friday and ₹53.50 crore on Saturday. 

Also Read

The Paradise

The Paradise box office collection day 1: Nani gives career-best opening

The Neem Karoli baba film, Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh enters 2026 global Top 3 club after crossing ₹366.45 crore

Daayra vs Vibe box office collection

Vibe vs Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Who is leading the race so far

(From left) Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan

The Khans of Bollywoodpremium

Hanuman Ansh becomes 3rd highest Hindi grosser of 2026

Neem Karoli Baba film, Hanuman Ansh becomes 3rd highest 2026 Hindi grosser

Drishyam 3 advance bookings day 4

Before the first show began on Monday, Drishyam 3 sold 2.27 lakh tickets (not including seats that were blocked), according to the fourth day's advance booking update.
 
From first-Monday advances, it brought in ₹6.1 crore at the Indian box office. It is equivalent to 5.17 crore in box office collection. These figures show a high level of audience word-of-mouth for the crime thriller.

Drishyam 3 Day 4 prediction

Drishyam 3 is anticipated to have good walk-in attendance during evening and night shows in addition to high advance booking numbers. This puts the movie in a position to make between 18 and 20 crore on its fourth day at the Indian box office.
 
The movie is aiming for the second-biggest Monday in Ajay Devgn's career. It is probably going to overtake Golmaal Again (16.04 crore) to take second place. Although second place appears to be locked, there is still a chance to win the top spot. 

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Abhishek Pathak is the director of the movie, which is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022) and was produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18. The movie has a unique plot and is not narratively related to its Malayalam version, in contrast to its predecessors.
 
Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Ishita Dutta are among the actors in the movie. On July 31, 2015, the first instalment was released.

More From This Section

OTT releases to watch in Oct 2026

OTT releases this week: Top 5 titles to watch in first week of October 2026

Mahatma Gandhi, National Gandhi Museum, Gandhi manuscripts, Saffronart auction, Anand T Hingorani

The man who hated films: Gandhi's encounters with the world of cinema

gm

SaaS poster boy Mathrubootham turns producer with Sarpatta Parambarai 2

Bigg Boss 20 update

Bigg Boss 20 update: Eviction, voting trends, Aasif Khan backlash and more

Yash's Toxic OTT release

OTT releases this week: Toxic, Shaque, Baby Do Die Do and more; check list

Topics : Bollywood box office Indian Box Office Bollywood

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBJP Rajya Sabha candidate listHDFC Bank ShareGoogle Fitbit AirQ2 Results TodayAcevector shares listingOrient Cables sharesNykaa Q2 updateGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 4:31 PM IST