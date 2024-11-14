Apple updates Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro on Mac and iPad: Check what's new

Apple has released the latest versions of its video editing and audio production software, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, for both Macs and iPads. The new Final Cut Pro 11 for Macs introduces features like spatial video editing and AI-driven text transcription, while Final Cut Pro version 2.1 for iPads adds gesture controls, Apple Pencil Pro haptic feedback, and more. Additionally, Apple has rolled out major updates to Logic Pro, incorporating features like the Quantec Room Simulator for enhanced audio experiences.

Final Cut Pro 11 for Macs: What is new

Spatial Video Editing: The new Final Cut Pro software enables users to import and edit spatial video clips captured on the Apple Vision Pro headset or compatible iPhone models. Users can add titles, perform colour correction, and apply effects to spatial videos, viewable on Vision Pro. This feature requires a Mac with Apple Silicon running macOS Sequoia or later.

Transcribe to Captions: Leveraging AI, Final Cut Pro 11 can automatically generate and add captions directly within the timeline, a feature that also requires Apple Silicon and macOS Sequoia.

Magnetic Mask: The Magnetic Mask feature uses AI to identify and isolate people or objects from the background, eliminating the need for a green screen or manual tracking.

Additional Updates: Other enhancements include new Callout and Picture-in-Picture effects, modular transitions, and added keyboard shortcuts.

Final Cut Pro 2.1 for iPads: What is new

In the App Store listing of the new version of Final Cut Pro, Apple mentions these changes:

New machine learning powered Enhance Light and Color effect that automatically improves the colour, colour balance, contrast and brightness of video or still images

Personalised Live Drawing animations for videos with new watercolour, crayon, fountain pen and monoline inks.

New Reframe effects, video overlays with Modular transitions, more colour grading presets and soundtracks.

High-frame-rate media editing option with timeline support for 90, 100 and 120 fps settings.

Haptic feedback for Apple Pencil Pro.

New keyboard shortcuts in the browser and timeline.

Dynamic adjustment of the size and position of the viewer in Picture in Picture mode.

Logic Pro for Mac and iPad: What is new

Logic Pro updates on both platforms include: