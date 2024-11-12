Is your air safe? Google Maps rolls out live AQI updates globally

Google has introduced a game-changing feature in its Maps app, enabling users to check the real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) of any location. With over two billion active users, Google Maps is now offering not only navigation but also critical environmental insights, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health and outdoor activities.

What the new feature offers

The new AQI feature in Google Maps provides updated air quality data every hour, covering locations across India and over 100 countries worldwide starting this week. The data is presented in an easy-to-understand format, categorised by AQI levels and colour-coded for clarity. The AQI scale is measured from zero to 500, reflecting pollutant levels in the air:

1. 0–50: Good (Green)

2. 51–100: Satisfactory (Light Green)

3. 101–200: Moderate (Yellow)

4. 201–300: Poor (Orange)

5. 301–400: Very Poor (Red)

6. 401–500: Severe (Dark Red)

Each category is accompanied by health advisories, making it easier for users to understand the impact of air quality on their well-being. For example:

- Severe AQI (401–500): The general population is advised to avoid outdoor activities, while vulnerable groups are urged to stay indoors.

- Poor to very poor AQI (201–400): Consider using an air purifier and limiting outdoor exposure.

How to use the feature

To check the air quality of your location or any destination:

1. Open the Google Maps app.

2. Tap on the layers icon in the top right corner.

3. Select ‘air quality’ from the options.

This will display the real-time AQI for the selected area. The feature is especially useful for planning outdoor activities or travel to regions with varying air quality conditions.

Health tips based on AQI levels

Google Maps goes beyond data by offering actionable tips based on air quality severity.

- Good to satisfactory (0–100): Safe for all activities.

- Moderate (101–200): Sensitive individuals should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

- Poor to severe (201–500): Reduce outdoor activities and consider using masks or air purifiers indoors.

Stay informed, breathe safer

With growing concerns about pollution and its impact on health, this feature arrives as a timely tool for millions worldwide. It empowers users to stay informed about their environment, encouraging better planning and proactive measures. Whether you’re a commuter, a parent planning outdoor play, or a fitness enthusiast, the AQI feature ensures you're equipped with the knowledge to protect your health.