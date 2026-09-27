Country needs to build its own digital security platforms: Sunil Gupta

One can make encryption keys and infrastructure using software. The problem is that such software is based on traditional encryption and computational complexity. There is mathematics behind it, and the challenge is that advanced and smart machines will be able to solve the mathematics. What we are doing is a more deep-tech play where we use quantum physics to build the encryption keys. That involves the laws of motion, gravity and thermodynamics which cannot be broken. The keys that we build are made in such a way that any act of hacking the key is not possible even by quantum computers. The fear is that quantum computers will be able to break current encryption keys which are based on mathematics. Our keys are quantum-safe.