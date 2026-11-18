The rollout of the consent manager framework under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act has put companies on the clock to overhaul how they collect, process, and manage personal data ahead of the May 2027 compliance deadline, experts said.

Companies will need to map the flow of personal data across their networks, identify who has access to it, and ensure that consent requirements are enforced across systems, including artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agents and automated processes.

“The first priority is visibility. That starts with knowing where personal data flows across people, systems, automation and AI agents, and making sure that when a customer changes or withdraws consent, the change reaches every process that relies on it,” said Yashdeep Vaishnav, regional vice president and country manager for India at UiPath, an enterprise automation company.

In addition, the rollout of the consent framework, and the upcoming May 2027 deadline for complete compliance with the DPDP Act will also require companies to rethink their approach to privacy and security as AI becomes more embedded in daily business operations, said Pankaj Thapa, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mirror Security, a cybersecurity company.

“This matters more as AI becomes part of everyday operations. We believe the future of work is where AI agents reason, automation executes and people lead. Governance must be built into how business processes are orchestrated, not handled separately,” he said.

To comply with the consent management guidelines, companies will also need to ensure that strict human oversight protocols are a default requirement, instead of a fallback mechanism, he said.

“As enterprises increasingly deploy AI systems, protecting personal data must extend beyond conventional storage and access controls to every stage of AI processing, including prompts, retrieval, agent memory, outputs and connected tools. The growing adoption of AI agents also introduces new challenges around data access, information leakage and unauthorised disclosure,” Thapa said.

In addition to thinking about the kind of personal data of users that companies have, and how to secure it, organisations will also have to have a re-look into the weaknesses in their network and patch them before they are found.