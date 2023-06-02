Google to delete inactive Gmail accounts, here's how to save your account

What kind of accounts will be deleted?
How to save your Gmail account? The simplest and easiest way to do that is to reactivate your account. Just to the inbox section and send an email from your inactive account.
- Connect your Gmail account with other Google-owned applications, like Youtube.
- Connect your account with the Play Store and download any application.
- Login to your Gmail account and give it Google Drive access.
- Go to your email and sign it or send any mail.
- Connect your inactive account with Google and search for something on Google.