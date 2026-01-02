Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets rise; E to E Transportation IPO listing eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, January 02, 2026: At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 30.6 points higher at 26,321, indicating a mildly positive start for the bourses.
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, January 02, 2026: India, US December manufacturing PMI final, forex data for the week-ended December 26, 2025, along with mixed global cues will drive the mood of the benchmarks, Nifty50 and Sensex, today.
On the first trading day of CY26, the BSE Sensex ended at 85,188.6, down 32 points or 0.04 per cent, while NSE Nifty50 settled at 26,146.55, up 16.95 points or 0.06 per cent.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets began the new year on a mixed note on Friday, but turned positive later, with South Korea’s Kospi scaling a fresh record high. The benchmark index rose 0.21 per cent after touching an all-time high of 4,239.88, while the small-cap Kosdaq outperformed, gaining 1.32 per cent. Several Asian markets, including Japan and mainland China, remained shut for holidays.
Australia’s ASX 200 was trading 0.11 per cent higher.
Singapore reported stronger-than-expected economic growth, with GDP expanding 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y in the fourth quarter, led by robust manufacturing activity. This marked an acceleration from the revised 4.3 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter.
US stock futures edged higher during early Asian hours.
Overnight on Wall Street, equities ended lower, with the S&P 500 slipping 0.74 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite falling 0.76 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.63 per cent. Despite the pullback, US benchmarks closed 2025 with solid gains.
IPO today
E to E Transportation IPO (SME) will list on the bourses, while Modern Diagnostic IPO (SME) will see its last day today.
Commodity corner
At last check, WTI crude inched up 0.14 per cent to $57.50 a barrel, while spot gold gained 0.92 per cent to trade at $4,350.59 an ounce.
8:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
The impressive 25.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in passenger vehicles sales in December bodes well for the auto industry. More importantly, this data confirms the growth momentum in the economy. It has to be watched whether this growth sustains, albeit at a slower pace, going forward. It is hugely important that the growth momentum in the economy sustains, because that alone can ensure the much needed earnings growth that the market needs to remain resilient and gradually move up.
The positive news about the auto industry is largely in the price. A sector that lagged last year was the consumer durables industry, which has the potential to catch up, going forward. The beneficial impact of the interest rate cuts and GST cuts are yet to reflect in the demand for consumer durables. In the short-term, this is one segment that has good prospects.
View by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Last day! Modern Diagnostic IPO ends today; check latest subscription, GMP
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of pathology and radiology services chain operator Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre is set to close today, Thursday, January 2, 2026.
The public issue, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, has received overwhelming demand from investors, getting subscribed over 28.77 times, driven largely by strong interest from non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the retail category.
According to BSE data, the maiden share sale of Modern Diagnostic has been oversubscribed 39.61 times in the NII segment, followed closely by the retail category at 33.85 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while booking the lowest demand among categories, have still oversubscribed their portion by 8.94 times as of the end of the second day of subscription. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti gained most among India's top biz groups in 2025; Tatas stay ahead
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Bharti group, which owns and operates telecom firm Bharti Airtel, in calendar year 2025 was the biggest gainer among the country’s top business conglomerates.
The combined market capitalisation of its three group companies was up 37.3 per cent last year to ₹14.7 trillion from ₹10.7 trillion at the end of December 2024.
This puts the country’s third-biggest family-owned conglomerate behind the Tata and Mukesh Ambani-led groups, ahead of those of the Adanis, the Bajajs, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and the Mahindras. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Resilient housing demand keeps top realty developers on FY26 track: Nomura
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s listed real estate developers are set to deliver a third straight quarter of resilient pre-sales in Q3FY26, underscoring the underlying strength of housing demand despite pressure on stock prices amid subdued equity markets, according to a Nomura preview note.
The Japan-based brokerage believes that demand for branded residential projects remains healthy across cities and price points, with many leading developers constrained more by supply and approvals than by buyer appetite.
Nomura maintains a constructive view on the sector, reiterating Prestige Estates as its top pick, while also favouring Lodha Developers and Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL). The brokerage expects several large developers to remain broadly on course to meet their full-year FY26 pre-sales guidance. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual fund AUM growth likely to stay above 20%, 3rd year in a row
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The mutual fund (MF) industry is likely to record over 20 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM) for the third consecutive year in 2025. The AUM, which stood at ₹66.9 trillion at the start of the year, had ballooned 21 per cent to ₹80.8 trillion by the end of November, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Assets managed by MF schemes had grown 27 per cent in 2023 and 32 per cent in 2024.
The strong growth persisted in 2025 despite the industry's key tailwind — the equity market — turning unfavourable this year. Markets saw a correction towards the end of 2024 and in early 2025, and are yet to decisively move past the highs touched in September 2024. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ticker tape at the Sensex: The index that put India on the global map
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over four decades, the Sensex has become more than just a barometer of India’s equity markets: It has been an archive of the country’s defining moments. It has absorbed the shocks of wars, weathered financial crises and a once-in-a-century pandemic, and responded to policy shifts and political transitions. The Sensex offers a real-time reflection of how the nation absorbs, adapts and advances through eras. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
Markets opened the second trading day of 2026 on a steady note, with Nifty closing marginally higher at 26,147 and Bank Nifty outperforming, even as Sensex ended flat. Breadth remained positive and volatility subdued, with stock-specific action dominating. L&T, Hindalco, TVS Motor, Titan, Shriram Finance and BPCL touched fresh all-time highs, while Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto and Indus Towers scaled 52-week highs. On the flip side, ITC and Godfrey Phillips slid sharply on higher cigarette excise duty, Dr Reddy’s eased on USFDA-related concerns, and NBCC gained on fresh order wins. Overall, the market continues to consolidate with a bullish bias, despite caution triggered by sustained FII selling.
View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic investors fared better in Sensex dream run as rupee fell
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian and foreign investors have had different experiences in earning returns from the same market.
An investor in the BSE Sensex would have made 16,000 per cent returns since 1986 when the index was launched. The returns since the turn of the millennium would be 2,500 per cent but not necessarily for foreign investors. The rupee’s depreciation would have taken away nearly half the gains. Returns for dollar-denominated investors (as seen in the Dollex-30) would be around 1,300 per cent since 2001. Recent experience is no different. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Policy and politics on the index: Markets rise on reforms, stable rule
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex, the 30-share equity benchmark launched in 1986, has been a mirror of India’s economic landscape for 40 years. The index’s changing composition mirrors India’s transformation from a heavily regulated economy, dominated by a handful of industrial houses, to a liberalised market with genuine sectoral diversity. It also reflects the policy shifts during these decades and their impact, right from the turbulent 1990s, when P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh steered the economy out of a crisis and ushered in a new generation of reforms, to the Narendra Modi era, when increasing digitisation and the post-pandemic shift to equities triggered a sustained bull run in recent years. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex tops other assets classes by a hefty margin in 40 years
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex has been one of the top-performing areas of investment in the past 40 years, consistently delivering double-digit returns in rupee terms, beating assets such as global equities, precious metals, and fixed income.
There is no comparable data for the real estate and housing market but it’s highly plausible that it has outperformed real estate too. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India has a solid foundation for long-term market growth: BSEL MD & CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As the Sensex completes four decades, it offers a look into India’s economic transformation: From a closed economy to one of the world’s fastest-growing large markets, says Sundararaman Ramamurthy, managing director & chief executive officer of BSE Limited. Ramamurthy, in an email interview with Business Standard, reflects on the Sensex’s evolution. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Change and churn: More than 60 former 'darlings' dropped since 1985
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The number of businesses that have dropped out of the BSE Sensex is twice the number that currently constitute India’s elite club of 30 top companies.
As many as 93 companies have been part of the Sensex at various times since 1985, shows a Business Standard analysis of annual BSE data over the last 40 years. As many as 63 of them are no longer part of the index due to reasons ranging from business downturns, mergers and a drop in valuations.
The analysis is based on names as they appeared in the index closest to a given calendar year. Name changes over 40 years can affect results, though care has been taken to account for this as far as possible; and the numbers can be considered broadly indicative of the churn that the index has seen. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex@40: Legacy companies make way for modern businesses on the index
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Family-owned firms’ predominance in the Sensex is in relative decline over the life of the index. They have ceded ground to central public-sector undertakings (CPSUs) and companies owned by independent institutions.
Their number this year declined to 18 of the 30 from 22 in 1985.
Multinationals too lost part of their turf and their representation declined to two this year from five in 1985 and a high of six in 1990. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: F&O trade: Derivatives strategy on Larsen & Toubro for Jan monthly expiry
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivative Strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Buy LT (27-Jan Expiry) 4,200 CALL at ₹45 and; simultaneously sell 4,300 CALL at ₹17
Lot Size 175
Cost of the strategy ₹28 (₹4,900 per strategy)
Maximum profit ₹12,600 If Larsen closes at or above 4300 on 27 Jan expiry.
Breakeven Point ₹4,228
Risk Reward Ratio 1:2.57
Approx margin required ₹25,000 ALL DETAILS HERE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why investors should stop predicting markets in 2026: Deepak Shenoy answers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: I am going to enter 2026 with one fear: the fear of predicting anything. 2025 has a lesson for us in two aspects. One, is that we can predict nothing. If you had told me, in December 2024, that we would have 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports to the US, the rupee would depreciate nearly 10 per cent, inflation would fall to 0.7 per cent, India would go to war with Pakistan, Gold and Silver would go absolutely nuts….I would have laughed at you. And I would have proudly said that if this happens, Indian markets will crash 30 per cent. READ MORE
