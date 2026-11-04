Govt weighs removing 'blanket protection' for social media platforms

The government is considering withdrawing the blanket protection accorded to social media platforms under Section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against legal liability for user-generated content, sources told Business Standard.

“Any social media intermediary that uses algorithms to decide the ranking, placement, promotion or suppression of user-generated content is no longer just a pipeline to ferry such content but has an active role in deciding its fate. A blanket safe-harbour protection against liability for such content, therefore, needs a relook,” a senior government official said.

The safe harbour provision protects online intermediaries from legal liability for third-party content, data or communications hosted or transmitted by these platforms. Only platforms that enable peer-to-peer messaging and do not interfere with the content delivered from one user to another will be exempt from the proposed withdrawal of safe harbour protection, the official said.

An email sent to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology seeking its response to the proposed move did not elicit a response till press time.

The discussions are at preliminary stages, sources said, adding that the withdrawal of blanket protection for intermediaries will require an amendment to the IT Act, 2000, sources said.

“That is likely to take some time as we will also have to do stakeholder consultations on this issue. We have received representations and some legal feedback on the subject for now and are studying it,” the official quoted above said.