GTA 6 pre-load begins November 10: India timings, storage needs, editions

Rockstar Games has announced that digital pre-loading for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will begin on November 10, giving players on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X and Series S the option to download the game ahead of its official release on November 19.

The pre-load is expected to require up to 212GB storage space. The early download is intended to reduce waiting time and server-side load on the launch day, although players will only be able to access the game once it is officially released. Rockstar has also outlined steps for players to prepare their consoles and accounts ahead of the launch.

GTA 6 pre-loading: India timings for PS5 and Xbox According to the PlayStation Blog, digital pre-loading on PlayStation 5 will begin on November 10 at midnight local time in each region. This means players in India can start downloading the game from 12 am on November 10. For Xbox Series X and Series S, pre-loading will begin globally at 12 am (GMT) on November 10, which translates to 5:30 am (IST) in India. Players will be able to download the game ahead of its release, but access to the title will remain restricted until its official launch on November 19. GTA 6 download size and storage requirements

The pre-load file for GTA 6 will require up to 212 GB of storage space, according to the PlayStation Blog. The exact requirement may vary depending on the device. Rockstar's preparation guide also advises PS5 players to keep at least 212 GB of free storage available before the pre-download window opens. Alongside the digital pre-load, code-in-box versions of GTA 6 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S are expected to become available at retailers from November 12, according to the PlayStation Blog. ALSO READ: Fitbit Air review: Great for sleep and recovery, less so for GPS tracking Rockstar has also advised PS5 players to check their PlayStation accounts ahead of launch. New users will need to create an account and sign in on their console, while existing players should ensure their sign-in information and account details are up to date.

GTA 6 launch: What we know so far GTA 6 is the next major entry in Rockstar Games' open-world crime series. Set in Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida, the game features Vice City as one of its main locations. The story follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose criminal activities and relationship form the centre of the narrative. Lucia is set to become the first female protagonist in a mainline GTA game in the modern 3D era. Rockstar's promotional material has offered a look at the game's characters, locations and activities, including different environments across Leonida, from the streets of Vice City to areas beyond the city.

Rockstar will make a printable GTA 6 cover art poster and a map of Leonida available as free digital downloads on its official website on November 19, according to the PlayStation Blog. ALSO READ: Google Dreambeans AI launched in India: What is it, how it works, and more A physical, double-sided version of the poster will also be available through the Rockstar Store shortly after launch. It will cost $0.99 when purchased separately or be offered as a free gift with any purchase from the store. GTA 6 editions Standard The Standard edition includes the base game and the Vintage Vice City Pack for customers who pre-order before launch. The pack includes a classic Vapid Stanier, a personal garage, exclusive outfits and hairstyles for protagonists Jason and Lucia, as well as a Tommy Vercetti-inspired weapon skin.

Ultimate The Ultimate edition includes the base game along with additional vehicles, weapons, outfits, tattoos, hairstyles, missions, businesses, customisation options and side activities connected to Jason and Lucia's story. It also includes exclusive content such as classic vehicles, vehicle modification shops, special weapons and additional character customisation options. How to prepare for GTA 6 launch on PS5 Rockstar Games has outlined the following steps for players to get ready for the November 19 launch: Set up your PlayStation account New PlayStation users should create an account and sign in on their console.

Existing users should check that their sign-in details and account information are up to date. Pre-order GTA 6 Pre-order the game through the PlayStation Store or participating retailers.

Players can choose from the available editions and check their pricing on the PlayStation Store. In India, the GTA 6’s standard and ultimate editions are available for pre-order at ₹5,999 and ₹7,499, respectively.