India and the battle for satellites: The race for wider connectivity

In India, Reliance Jio owns a major chunk of the 800 MHz band. And for Starlink, setting up a tower network on its own will mean spending trillions of rupees. But the possibility of Starlink offering direct mobile services to consumers will be a concern to Indian players, especially after Musk said in an earnings call this month, “We will be building out our terrestrial networks so that there's broad-based connectivity anywhere in the world that SpaceX and Starlink are allowed to operate.”

He added, “I think the demand for bandwidth is going to be dramatically higher than it is today. I think in three to five years there's probably a demand for 1,000x more bandwidth than there is currently, because AI or SI (super intelligence) agents will, on a per-agent basis, use far more bandwidth than a person, and there will be far more agents than there are people. So this ends up requiring a several order of magnitude increase in communication bandwidth in order to satisfy that communication demand.”