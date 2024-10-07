Apple’s suite of artificial intelligence features, called Apple Intelligence, is expected to start rolling out to eligible iPhones by the end of this month. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is expected to begin the rollout of the iOS 18.1 update packed with the first batch of Apple Intelligence on October 28.

The report indicates that the initial batch of Apple Intelligence features with the iOS 18.1 update will include functionalities like notification summaries, writing tools in native apps such as Mail, and more. Additionally, the dedicated Image Playground app for generating custom images using AI may arrive with the iOS 18.1 update. Subsequent iOS 18 platform updates will introduce more advanced features. The report stated that OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration into iPhone, along with the Genmoji feature for generating custom emojis, will be available with the iOS 18.2 update.

