Google had previously announced that the Gmail Q&A feature was gradually being rolled out on Android and would soon be available on iOS. Now, Google is introducing iOS support for the Gmail Q&A feature.

Google initially launched the Gemini AI chatbot for the Gmail side panel on the web, and this feature is now available on mobile devices as well. The Q&A feature offers users an AI assistant powered by Gemini for the Gmail inbox. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ALSO READ: Google rolls out Gemini AI-powered contextual 'Smart Replies' in Gmail app “Starting today, this feature is also available on iOS devices, enabling you to ask Gemini questions about your inbox. Gmail Q&A can help you answer specific questions about your emails, show you unread messages or messages from a specific sender, summarise emails about a topic in your inbox, and even answer general questions from search, all without having to leave your inbox,” said Google in its Workspace Updates blog.

Google has stated that to use Gmail Q&A on Android, users must have smart features and personalisation enabled. Users can access Gemini in the Gmail app by tapping the black Gemini star in the top right corner or using the "summarise this email" chip. Initially, Gmail Q&A can retrieve information from your inbox, but it will also be able to access information from your Drive in the future.

Similar to the web and Android versions, the Gmail Q&A feature on iOS is exclusively accessible to Google One AI Premium subscribers or Google Workspace accounts that include the Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-ons. Google has stated that it is currently rolling out this feature to those groups, but it might take a few weeks for it to become available. The feature is only available in English as of now.