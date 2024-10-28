While Apple has been tight-lipped about the next iPhone SE model, specifications for the affordable iPhone have reportedly surfaced online. According to a report by Tech Radar, a specification sheet for the new iPhone SE has appeared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing key details such as display size, processor, and more.

The report indicates that Apple could launch the new iPhone SE model in March next year with a price increase. The fourth generation iPhone SE is expected to start at $499, up from the $429 launch price of the iPhone SE 3.

iPhone SE 4: What to expect

As per the report, the iPhone SE 4 could be powered by the A18 chip that debuted with the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models. Additionally, it may feature 8GB RAM, similar to the new iPhone 16 models. With this upgrade, the iPhone SE will meet the criteria for running Apple Intelligence, suggesting that it could be the most affordable iPhone to offer Apple’s suite of artificial intelligence tools. The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to come with a minimum of 128GB storage, an increase from the 64GB offered by its predecessor.

While the reported specifications do not provide much detail about the design, it states that the iPhone SE could sport a 6.06-inch display with a notch design for Face ID sensors. This suggests that Apple may eliminate the home button and Touch ID in favour of a more modern look. The display is said to be an OLED panel with a resolution of 2532x1170 and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Similar to the base iPhone 16 models, the iPhone SE’s display is expected to feature a 60Hz refresh rate.

For imaging, the new iPhone SE is likely to feature a single 48MP rear camera sensor and a 12MP front camera. The battery capacity is said to increase from 2,018mAh on the 2022 model to 3,279mAh. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a USB Type-C port.

iPhone SE 4: Expected specifications