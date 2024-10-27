Business takes the lead in following artificial intelligence: Survey

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India’s share tripled from 8 per cent to 25 per cent. Modern organisations achieve higher revenue growth, greater productivity and success in using generative AI (GenAI), said the survey that questioned 2,000 senior executives, including 200 in India, of 15 industries in 12 countries.