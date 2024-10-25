Apple is set to reveal updates to its Mac range starting on October 28. Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of marketing, hinted via a post on X (formerly Twitter) about an "exciting week of announcements" commencing on Monday morning. This suggests that Apple will likely release updates about new M4 chip-powered Macs throughout the week, rather than a single launch event.

OnePlus, based in China, has introduced its latest user interface, OxygenOS 15, which is built on Android 15, for its range of smartphones. The new OS includes Google's gesture-driven Circle to Search and various AI features powered by Google's Gemini AI models.

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone brand, has launched the Find X8 series in China. The company stated that both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will soon be released globally. The series is equipped with MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400 processor and includes a camera system co-developed with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed AI firm, is reportedly preparing to unveil its next major AI model by December. According to The Verge, this new model, internally named Orion, is anticipated to be launched by the end of the year.

Google plans to enhance transparency in its Photos app by marking images that have been altered using AI tools. The company aims to make it easier to identify AI-modified photos, particularly those edited using features such as Magic Editor and Magic Eraser.

ASUS has confirmed that the ROG Phone 9, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, will be launched on November 19. However, details on the ROG Phone 9 Pro are yet to be disclosed. A report from Android Authority suggests that the Pro variant will share the same flagship processor and a design similar to the standard model.

For those already within Google's ecosystem, particularly with a Pixel smartphone and a Pixel Watch, the integration of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 enhances the overall experience.

Cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ wreaked havoc after making landfall in Odisha on Thursday night, resulting in heavy rainfall, uprooted trees, and major disruptions to daily life. Although no fatalities were reported, over six hundred thousand people were evacuated to safety shelters in response to the storm's impact.

In a country with 2 million hospital beds, where around 1.9 million patients in general wards depend on manual spot checks for monitoring, Dozee's AI-powered remote patient monitoring and early warning system (EWS) could revolutionise care for 95 percent of hospital capacity, according to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Medical Technology.

On Friday, YouTube expanded its shopping program in India, enabling creators to diversify their earnings by allowing viewers to discover products featured in their videos and channels.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the US are intensifying efforts to combat the alarming rise of child sexual abuse imagery generated by artificial intelligence. This includes manipulated photos of real children as well as graphic representations of computer-generated figures.