Apple to make multiple Mac-related announcements next week: What to expect

Apple will announce updates to its Mac lineup next week, starting from October 28. Apple’s marketing vice president, Greg Joswiak, confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the company has an “exciting week of announcements” beginning Monday morning. This suggests that Apple may not be hosting an event to launch new M4 chip-powered Macs but will instead make multiple announcements throughout the week.

In addition to the announcements, Joswiak shared a teaser video featuring the Apple logo and the Mac’s Finder icon with glowing borders, similar to the new Siri interface. This suggests that Apple could officially release the first batch of Apple Intelligence features to Macs, iPhones, and iPads with the respective operating system updates. Here are the details on what to expect from Apple next week.

Apple Intelligence

Apple is expected to roll out the first batch of Apple Intelligence features, including system-wide writing assistance, an updated Siri interface, notification summaries, intelligent suggestions, and creativity tools in Photos.

Writing Tools

AI-powered writing tools will be integrated across the system, enabling users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text directly within apps.

Revamped Siri

With the new update, Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, will feature a new interface with glowing lights around the screen’s edge. The update will enhance Siri's abilities, allowing it to understand conversational context and respond more naturally.

Photos app

The Photos app will gain smart search capabilities, enabling users to find photos and videos by description. New tools such as Clean Up, for removing unwanted objects, and Memory Movie, for generating videos, will also be included.

Communication

Apple Intelligence will also include features for summarising notifications, emails, and messages. Additionally, it will have a Smart Reply feature for suggesting responses.

Mac lineup upgrade with M4 chip

MacBook Pro

The upcoming M4 MacBook Pro is anticipated to come with a minimum of 16GB of RAM across all M4 chip configurations, unlike the 8GB base variant seen in the M3 MacBook Pro. The base model of the M4 is likely to include a 10-core CPU and GPU, marking an upgrade from the M3’s 8-core CPU. In terms of connectivity, the M4 MacBook Pro is expected to feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an increase from the current model’s two. Additionally, the base variant may be offered in Space Black, a colour option previously reserved for higher-end MacBook Pro models.

Mac mini

The Mac mini, which has remained unchanged since 2010, is reportedly poised for a major redesign. It is expected to be much smaller, with a form factor similar to the Apple TV but potentially taller. Apple appears set to skip the M3 chip, equipping the new model with M4 and M4 Pro chips. The base M4 chip is likely to be similar to the one used in the iPad Pro, while the M4 Pro may offer additional GPU cores and enhanced memory options.

The redesigned Mac mini is anticipated to eliminate USB Type-A ports, instead featuring up to five USB-C ports, alongside an HDMI port, a headphone/microphone jack, and Ethernet. Despite the compact design, the power supply might be internal.

iMac

The upcoming iMac, similar to the MacBook Pro, is expected to receive notable upgrades, including the M4 chip, which could improve performance with a 10-core CPU, replacing the current 8-core version. The new iMac may also start with a 16GB RAM variant, offering configurations with up to 32GB of RAM.

USB-C accessories for the Mac ecosystem

In addition to new M4 chip-powered Macs, Apple is also expected to launch new accessories, including a new Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad with USB-C ports.